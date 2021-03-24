(Editorial Note: Part 196 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, March 1946; Obituary of Robert Bunker, Salt Lake Tribune.)
This championship team was made up of unique young men in many aspects. Nearly all of these players were on the honor roll at the high school and combined sports and studies in their regular pursuits, along with extracurricular activities. Of the dozen young men on the team eight were seniors, three juniors, and one sophomore.
Eldon Bennett, from Franklin, was the senior class president and majored in science. He had been the captain of the team in 1945. Bill Coules, the team center, was from Fairview, and during 1946 served as the District president of Future Farmers of America. Even with an injury after that first game Bill started the second game.
Frank Condie, nicknamed “Dead Eye” by both fans and opponents for his long shots, was interested in science and was the president of the Lettermen’s Club of Preston High.
Student-body President, Ray Oliverson, was the vice president of FFA as well, and was voted ”most popular fellow on campus,” by his peers.
The captain of the team, Keith Anderson, was a speedy guard, and interested in anything with a ball. Keith and Frank were both golf enthusiasts. Anderson was an academic major.
Allen Keller had moved to Preston with his parents from Ohio and fit right in with the other players. This year he was social manager of the student body and president of the local FFA.
David Carlson, a studious young man and a public speaker, was known by the fans for his corner shots. Other interests were airplanes and swimming.
John Henderson came from Clifton. He was the student manager of the school bookstore and the editor of the 1946 yearbook.
The juniors on the team were Darrel Handy, Earl Neeley and Glen Page. From Franklin, Handy had already lettered in football and baseball. Neeley served as the junior class president and was the athletic manager of the FFA club. Page, a star trackman, was recognized for being fast on the basketball floor, and other sports where speed was appreciated.
The only sophomore was Reese Merrill, “ a whizz on the court,” who loved all things sports. The newspapers of the time stated, “his fine showing this year is prophetic for the future.”
In the March 28 issue of The Citizen it announced that “Two Preston boys were named on a mythical All-State basketball team by an unnamed group of critics following the completion of the state play-off game Saturday. Bill Choules, center, and Frank Condie were posted on the first team at center and forward. ...on the second squad, Ray Oliverson was accorded a guard position. ‘The mythical all-star squads were picked by men who saw all 20 games of the 16 team southern Idaho regional tournament and the all-state tournament’.”
The community of Preston celebrated the accomplishments of the team with a banquet held in their honor. It was advertised as a turkey dinner at $2 per plate. Over 200 people turned out for the occasion, served by the chef of Randall’s café from the kitchen of the First Ward’s recreation hall.
At the dinner Coach Bob Bunker paid tribute to the sportsmanship and the clean habits of the squad. He said he never worried much about their training as “these boys lived and worked the right way.” Supt. Horland Simmons responded with a few remarks as a tribute to the coach and team. Capt. Keith Anderson spoke for the squad and thanked everyone for the way they had been supported this year.
In 1949, Coach Bob Bunker was hired as an assistant football coach at Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. He and Helen moved to Provo and raised their family of four children. “Until he retired from BYU in 1979, he worked in several capacities, including coaching basketball and teaching in the Physical Education Department. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve and retired as a Lt. Colonel.” He passed away in April of 2009.