Editorial Note: Part 334 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1901; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1907-1912; Life sketches of William Struve and Henry Lucherini.)
In researching early businesses in the days of the settlement of what is now Preston, ID, one of the needs to be met was that of having clean clothes.
There were few families scattered at the time of the earliest laundry service noted, that of G. Y. Smith, Jr. in 1901. The Preston Standard that August carried this information about the laundry service, evidently connected with a Smith Store: “Take your laundry to G. Y. Smith, Jr; it will be done right. G. Y. Smith is having the front of his store repainted and adorned with a neat new sign.” In a census record of Preston one year earlier he is identified as George Y. Smith, was born in Utah and at age 32 his occupation was that of a dry goods merchant.
By 1906 there was a competitor, Crockett & Sons asked that laundry be delivered to their business. At that time there was more than one Crockett family in the area, Fairview, Weston and Malad so it would be pure speculation as to who was in the laundry business.
1907 was the year that Preston became recognized as a city by the state of Idaho rather than a village and it seems the need for laundry services expanded with the population. J. P. Rasmussen and Company became an agent for the Ogden Steam Laundry, giving instructions to the public to bring their laundry to their office by Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. and they would transport it to the laundry to the south. A similar service was provided by the management of the Golden Rule Store, as agents for the Logan Steam Laundry with “work guaranteed to be first class and our prices are less than others around here.” The Golden Rule store would later be identified by the name of its founder, J. C. Penney.
William Struve and his family moved to Preston about this time. Struve was a cement contractor, and had learned the trade in his native Denmark. He was born in 1871, married Minnie Oscar and they converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Struves brought their family to America, to Preston, due to the LDS missionary who taught them, John Christensen, whose home was Franklin County.
In the fall of 1909 William Struve built a concrete building with the intention of starting a laundry business in Preston. There was certainly a need with people sending laundry to Ogden and Logan. The Preston News stated: “Steam Laundry for this city will be in operation within three months. Wm. Struve, the cement man is also a progressivist of the right sort and realizing the push of this city and deeming it his duty to help in its onward growth, has commenced the erection of a model steam laundry. The building will be 35 feet by 45 feet and it will be built entirely of cement blocks. All the machinery has been ordered and a glance at the list will show that he means business.”
This was the list of equipment ordered: 2 washing machines, one water extractor, one apron feed mangle, one general ironer, one body ironer of the latest make, trucks, starch cooker, dip wheels for collars and cuffs, one pressure blower, gasoline heat, etc. His service promised to be as up to date as any laundry in the country and was patterned after the Brigham City Laundry.
The News commented that the business would be a great help to the town, as the tired housewife would be enabled to have her “rough dry wash done at home, without having to chase all over the country, after someone to do the work. It is a business that is needed in this city and we think the people should pitch in and support it.”
It was called the Preston Steam Laundry and hailed as the finest equipped laundry north of Salt Lake City. Rough dry wash was priced at six cents a pound, promised to look “spic and span.” Washing was collected on Mondays and Tuesdays, delivered to the homes on Fridays and Saturdays. Struve claimed that it was cheaper to use his “pound work” than to do laundry at home. It also saved the lady of the house from being a “washer-woman” and the cost of coal bills to heat the water used. Residents were encouraged to watch for the laundry wagon as it was driven through the streets of Preston.
There was still competition. The American Steam Laundry of Logan placed an agency for Preston with Paull and Jensen, the confectioners in 1912. There would be a wagon to call for laundry bundles and deliver the same without any extra charge. Work was guaranteed, and any loss or damaged goods would be paid for by the laundry. They also had a French Dry Cleaning department which claimed to make an old dress or old suit of clothes look like new.
Within a few years the Struve family put the laundry up for sale. It was advertised as being totally ready to commence operations. The cost was $5,000, but Struve would sell for $3,500 to the right party. The ad only ran a few weeks before the laundry was bought by Henry Lucherini.
Enrico Guiseppe Lucherini was born in 1863 in Italy and emigrated to the U. S. at age 17 in 1880. Working his way west gradually, he arrived in Salt Lake City in 1889. He made a life for himself in Utah, got married and later moved his family to the Blackfoot area of Idaho. The Lucherini family came to Preston about 1910.
Known as Henry rather than Enrico he advertised The Preston Laundry with pure common sense. “Do not send your laundry work away when you can have it done here in your own town, if you are interested in your town, patronize the home industry. If you are not pleased with the work let me know and I will do my best to try and please you. Cleaning and pressing done.” Several years later Lucherini was still charging only six cents a pound for rough dry laundry. Included in the services were starching the stiff white collars and cuffs so needed on a man’s professional shirts, fashionable at that time period. The Lucherini family moved to Logan in 1922.
