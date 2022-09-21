Editorial Note: Part 290 of a series of the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Source: Franklin County Citizen, 1919-1922)
A popular column featured in the local newspaper of a century ago was entitled “Just Between You and Me.” This was an early forerunner of today’s “Dear Abby.”
The first appearance of “Just Between You and Me” was a feature in the small town newspapers of southern Utah before it found its way into the Franklin County Citizen pages. Papers like the Washington County News, the Beaver County News, the Richfield Reaper, Salina Sun and Manti Messenger carried the column. Then it came further north to other Utah areas: Payson, Provo and Bountiful. Papers from southern Idaho carried it by 1922, evidenced by the locations given in the various inquiries.
Each issue included a description of what was intended by the columnist, Helen Brooks. “This is your corner. Make use of it for your information on questions that are puzzling you. It will be my pleasure and privilege to answer carefully and promptly all questions submitted to me. If a more detailed answer than can be given in these columns is desired, send a stamped envelope and it will be given prompt attention. All communications will always be held in absolute confidence. – All letters should be addressed very plainly in pen and ink to Helen Brooks, Box 1545, Salt Lake City.” Then followed a signature, Helen Brooks.
With that introduction, Ms. Brooks opened up the possibility of many types of questions, and she got them. Some required considerable research on her part to be able to give an answer. There was no Siri or Alexa to supply the information.
Other things that were puzzling her readers might need just maturity and common sense to calm their concern. It was obvious that her readers were from all ages, levels of wealth, different genders. Some were star-struck with the actors and actresses of Hollywood and the moving pictures of that time. Miss Brooks may have had a whole staff of assistants to search out the needed information.
Here are two examples:
“Dear Miss Brooks, Please tell me what tribe of Indians the Indian head on our Buffalo nickel represents, if any. F. J. , Payson, Utah — Her reply, “It was James Fraser who made the design of the Buffalo nickel. The head is a composite made from five different models, and is the sculptor’s ideal of an American Indian. Before the work on the relief was even begun portrait busts were made from each of the models, then portrait reliefs. This means that ten distinct portraits were completed before our new coin design was started.”
“Dear Miss Brooks: Will you please tell me when Rudolph Valentino’s next picture will be released and also the name of it? Thanking you very kindly for this information, I am, HIS WORSHIPPER, Gusher, Ut. — The reply: “Beyond the rocks” is Rudolph Valentino’s latest picture and will be released the latter part of May or the first of June.”
More than one of her readers wanted to know various items about the life of Hollywood’s stars, in the style of fans, things like address, the possibility of obtaining a photograph, etc. Ms. Brooks handled it all with grace and dignity, always referring to the studios of Hollywood as their source of tasty tidbits rather than her column. Rudolph Valentino was not the only film star of interest, but was known to be a heart-throb of that time.
A young lady who signed off as ALONE from Idaho Falls was concerned about her peer group who were making fun of her. She so wanted to be like other girls and be popular. Her peers told her she was “cold” and “a prude.” The girl’s mother had passed away but had advised her daughter “not to let boys get too affectionate.” She said she had no one to go to, that her Father just didn’t understand. “Please tell me what to do.” And Miss Brooks followed with good counsel, encouraging ALONE to write to her as often as needed.
PERPLEXED in Pocatello wanted suggestions for a suitable name for a newly born little brother. A name was something that has to be carried all through life and the family wanted to get something the baby would like, too. Ms. Brooks agreed and went on to suggest, not the actual name, but things in their lives that might have a bearing on the name chosen.
Some readers sought answers to proper manners and etiquette. An example: “Please tell me the proper thing to do and say when introducing people and when being introduced. A Boy, Ephriam, UT”
The response was direct and easy to understand. “The simplest form of introduction is always the best, and can be properly used on all occasions as: Miss Smith, let me present Mr. Jones. Always take the gentleman to the lady and speak the lady’s name first, presenting the man to the lady. A gentleman, if introducing a friend of his own sex, to a lady, may say ‘Miss Smith, Mr. Jones desires to be presented to you.’ When introducing people of the same sex, the younger is always introduced to the elder. — A man upon being introduced to a lady usually acknowledges the introduction by saying: I am very happy to meet you, or a similar phrase. A lady acknowledging the introduction only by a bow and repeating the names of the person introduced.” This may seem old-fashioned, but it is still the correct form of introduction.
Her readers, in signing off, often told as much about their challenges as did the letters themselves. Hope, Fatty, AL FALFA, Just me, Hopeful Milly, Wild Rider of Idaho. Some only gave their state, Colorado, Idaho, and Utah most frequently, a broad geographical area for a writer who started in those small-town newspapers.
Ms. Brooks covered a huge variety of topics in the columns this author checked out. Skin conditions, loss of hair, dandruff, weight issues, the value of a painting, the date of a historical event, the definition of words they were unfamiliar with, just to name a few. Perhaps the readers of her column were without a dictionary, or lacked the confidence to inquire of someone else.
Helen Brooks was ‘safe.’ When a question was too delicate or personal to answer in the newsprint she would request they send a stamped, self-addressed envelope so that she might be of help. “Just Between You and Me” filled a need for many, both writers and readers.