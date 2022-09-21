Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 290 of a series of the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Source: Franklin County Citizen, 1919-1922)

A popular column featured in the local newspaper of a century ago was entitled “Just Between You and Me.” This was an early forerunner of today’s “Dear Abby.”

