Editorial Note: Part 295 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1924; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart)
Several residents of the new Franklin County of 1913 were looking for opportunities to increase the economic growth of the area. In an editorial of the Franklin County Citizen of January, 1914, a reader can feel the thrust to begin the work on one of the hot springs that flowed into the Bear River, a bit west of Preston.
“Why not commence the ‘hot springs sanitarium movement’ now? There are no better healing waters in the west, and the flow is inexhaustible, and the point of location is as good as any we know of. We believe if outside capitalists were brought to see the proposition, money would be immediately available. At any rate it would not be a bad idea to try it.” The editor was Watkin L. Roe, who had recently changed his paper’s name from the Preston Booster to the Franklin County Citizen.
Twenty months after this strong suggestion from Roe the sanitarium was well on its way to being a reality. A headline of an article in the Fall of 1915 declared “Preston Has Real Sanitarium.” It was only three miles from the heart of Preston. A well had been driven down only ninety feet, but that was far enough to “to bring up a stream of water that fills up a two inch pipe and throws the water two or three feet into the air, and the water is just the right temperature for one to bathe and wallow around in.”
The article raved about the quality of the water, including its taste. The claim was that its medicinal properties were unequaled, comparing it to the Warm Spring water touted in Salt Lake City. The description of the flavor of the water might be a little overdone. “It is good to drink, a little salty, but with the addition of a little pepper, one cannot tell it from chicken soup. The water contains a slight taste of sulphur, carbonate of calcium, sulphate of soda, a little iron, and a dash of saline salts, with traces of other minerals that are good for man.”
The assertion was that it would cure many maladies of the day: catarrhal, liver and stomach ailments, and at least ease, if not cure, the most stubborn case of rheumatism. Already there were buildings going up, “a splendid bath house covering the large swimming pool — with an office in the front of the building. Arrangements are being made for twenty dressing rooms; and plans are also in the making for private cement baths, where those who do not care to go into the large pool can go.”
The location was perfect for development, an area for making a park with shade trees and lawns for strolling, a place where visitors could camp for extended time periods while enjoying the amenities of the resort, water available for irrigation. The name of the sanitarium was Riverview Park Sanitarium. The project was underway and the business was looking for investors. A visit from the officials of Preston City and those of the county served to be impressive. This place would draw people and give a financial reward to its promoters.
A local business, The Crystal Confectionery, secured the concessions at the Riverview. After relaxing in the healing waters food was available, with a variety of foods for choice, meals or snacks. Local residents would meet at the sanitarium for a social hour, enjoy the baths, a banquet from the confectionery and then drive back to Preston for an evening of dancing. The Riverview was the place to go for youth clubs, missionary farewells, entertaining out-of-town visitors
Within a year there was a need to expand on the already flourishing business. They added 50 more bathing rooms. An up-to-date dance hall was built on a little, natural island located close to the Riverview, with an iron fence around it so that no one could fall into the river. Next on their list of expansions was to be a baseball diamond and tennis courts. A new automobile service to and from Preston to the Riverview was installed at a reasonable cost. The county was working to have the highway road aimed towards the sanitarium.
In 1920 management was under the direction of Phil and Lucy Margetts, former operators of a hotel in Preston. There were continual renovations but there were challenges as well. There was talk of another sanitarium being built within a few miles, at another hot spring. The Citizen reported someone “maliciously circulating the report that the bathing suits at the Riverview Sanitarium are not properly sterilized, and that people are susceptible to disease. Manager Margetts brands rumors as false. Every suit used in the sanitarium is sterilized in water of 210 degrees heat for six minutes.” A government chemist added that no microbe on earth could propagate in the water at the resort. There were efforts from other resorts to obtain the management of the Margetts, to no avail.
Security issues had to be dealt with, a problem with most businesses dealing with the public. An incident in 1924 where valuables of the patrons had disappeared brought in the need for policing. This was an item always for consideration for management and patrons alike.
The Riverview Park Sanitarium and Resort was incorporated, stocks were sold, an indication of the confidence of the residents in this area. It was not unfounded. It was a jewel on the banks of the Bear River for many years. The need for constant upkeep, the wear and tear of moving water eventually took its toll. The resort became a part of beautiful memories for those years of the 1920s for those who were part of it.
