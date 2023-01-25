Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.)
After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida Stake Academy, and graduating in 1911, Clyde Packer wanted to go to college, but knew he had to earn the money to do it. He came from a family with nine living children and the cost of tuition was out of the question.
He worked odd jobs all over the county, largely helping others in their farming operations. During his Senior year at the academy Packer had been the assistant coach to Joseph A. Geddes and it had paid for his school tuition and gave him experience that he would put to use in his future life pursuits.
After accumulating sufficient funds he enrolled at the Brigham Young College in Logan for a year.
Having been a former student at the Oneida Stake Academy, young Clyde Packer was very aware of some of the challenges that faced him as he began teaching there in 1912. He had been just Clyde in his finishing year the spring of 1911, now in the fall of 1912 he was considered “Professor Clyde Packer” and in charge of nearly all things that were classed as physical education at the academy. On the staff with Packer was George Nelson, a man of excellent wrestling ability throughout the mountain west and this duo made up the physical education department.
That December the OSA featured this in the Preston Booster. “Physical education is not neglected. While we have no gymnasium, the assembly room answers the purpose very well at present, and it is hoped that a gymnasium will be erected in the near future. Professor Clyde Packer has charge of this important branch. Mr. Packer’s athletic abilities are well known in this section. He is known as an all-round athlete of the first water, and one who is a man. His basketball team this year is looked upon as a winner. New suits have been bought for the players and the dressing room has been fitted up with a little shower bath that will answer the purpose very well until a new gymnasium is built. These improvements have been made by the faculty and student body. Of course part of the expense will be paid by the Athletic association; therefore, we should like the people to feel that every time they patronize a basketball game or any academy performance they are helping to pay for these improvements.”
According to the local news the OSA basketball team provided plenty of entertainment for its fans. This wasn’t considered a high school, it was an academy. One of Preston’s chief opponents that year was the team for the Utah Agricultural College in Logan. “The basketball team of the academy this year is a hummer in the fullest sense of the word. In the recent game with the U.A.C. they showed that they were second to none.” The reporter for the Franklin County Citizen claimed that the OSA boys “outclassed and outplayed” the U.A.C. team from all angles. “Had the floor not been so slick the score of 44 to 26 would have been very different. The Aggies only made six field baskets during the entire game. The remainder of their twenty six points they obtained by means of fouls owing to the slippery floor.”
Coach Packer received several accolades. “Packer has the boys well in hand. He knows the game from a to z and knows how to work with men in order to get the best there is in them. He has some first class material to work with, there being a second team that plays the first a very close game.”
There was a return game, one where both teams were now “playing for blood.” Once again the OSA boys won, but with a tighter score, 27 to 23. The OSA had a “crack team” made up of Melvin Neeley, left forward; Lloyd Tolman, right forward; Nathan Barlow, Center; Howard Maughan, left guard; and Eli Forsgren, right guard. This team went on to play other “crack teams” in Rigby, Rexburg and Pocatello. Packer was the coach at the OSA for two years and the team of 1914 did well, winning championships throughout southeastern Idaho.
Preston now had an official place to play basketball, the Neilson Gymnasium. It was under construction and completed in 1915. In January of 1916, this was the location for a championship game between the current OSA team, and a team made up of OSA Alumni, the team that held the Southern Idaho Championship at the close of the 1911 Basketball season. Even the coach, Joseph Geddes, returned to inspire his “old” team. Several of the alums had gone on to make a name for themselves in athletic and collegiate endeavors.
In 1914 Clyde had married Dora Merrill, who had also been a student at OSA and they moved to Salt lake City. Clyde started college at the University of Utah. It was to be a two year period, going to school year round in order to get his degree and back to coaching at the OSA. During these years Clyde played on the U of U basketball team. “The last year culminated in winning all games including the National Championship Tournament in Chicago. Packer was honored to be chosen as one of the five on the all American team of 1916. The only all American team chosen that year.”
As he closed his years at the U of U Packer was offered the position once again at the Oneida Stake Academy. Their family returned to Preston and enjoyed being ‘back home’ with friends and family. In 1917 he was offered several teaching/coaching positions within the Church Educational system. He and Dora chose to go to the Ricks Academy in Rexburg, ID. They purchased a small farm in that area and moved northward. He taught at Ricks for the next 22 years until 1939 when their farming responsibilities required more of his attention.
Clyde Packer passed away in 1974.
