Editorial Note: Part 291 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928-1934; Obituary, Family stories of the Melody Weavers)
“The Melody Weavers” are three words that spark the imagination. Were they fairytale princesses? Or maybe little gnomes who wove musical fabrics, fit for dancing in golden slippers? Or perhaps sorcerers casting magic spells with music on all who came into their realm? In reality, just three lovely girls who loved to sing.
The Melody Weavers was a beautiful name for three beautiful young women of the 1920’s who formed a vocal trio. They had been singing together as family members all their lives. They just happened to have grown up in Franklin County and all were part of a family whose surname was Weaver. The lead singer was Lillian Weaver and the harmony was provided by her nieces, Regina Weaver and Tyra Hull.
The whole Weaver family was a talented group, in music, performing, and writing. They were also a close knit group and performed “just for fun.” Two of Lillian’s older sisters encouraged Regina and Tyra by helping them to learn music at a young age and to participate in local events. Lillian had a wonderful voice and sang one of Mickey Hart’s published compositions at the big Jubilee Dance held at the Persiana Dance Hall, not long after it opened in 1928. The song was “Raindrops” and the Hart orchestra accompanied. It was the first time for the melody to be sung in the country and the Hart’s knew Lillian’s voice could help make it a success.
“In the late 1920s, Regina, Lillian, and Tyra formed a vocal trio called the ‘Melody Weavers’. Like the Andrew Sisters a decade later, they were inspired by the popular group of the day, the Boswell Sisters.” A bonus from being relatives, their voices blended perfectly for the ears of the listening audiences. Regina and Tyra were still teenagers when the trio began being featured on the radio in Salt Lake City, Utah. The girls had employment in the city and were able to perform frequently for the radio shows. This gave them national exposure to the Columbia Radio Network.
The Citizen of July 1929 was pleased at the selection of the Melody Weavers for the entertainment at the Henry Stampede of Caribou County that summer. “The Henry committee has been exceedingly fortunate in obtaining the services of three of Cache Valley’s foremost singers — the three young ladies known to the West as the Melody Weavers will be the chief musical attraction of the three day show.
“These young ladies come with the highest recommendations from the radiocasting station of KSL at Salt Lake City where they filled an entire season. Wherever they sang they met with instant approval and have performed before some of the hardest audiences in the world to please in all parts of the west. They have perfected that which singers all over the country are striving to get — many of them in vain — an exact imitation of Pacific Coast Tri-singing. They have an amazingly wide repertoire, singing with ease and beauty everything from sacred music to the latest popular song hits of the day. The chief claim to distinction is, however, popular song successes which they render with novelty effects such as rhythm, self accompaniment with ukulele, finger symbols and voicophone. They are also three of the most versatile young musicians of the west as they confine themselves not only to trio singing but sing solos and duets also.”
The manager of the trio was Mr. E. Dee Laurence, who had past experience himself of being on the performing circuit nationally. He was able to guide them as their popularity grew. At this point they were touring Utah and Idaho, but they had their eye on being known coast to coast.
That fall the Melody Weavers appeared at two special entertainments in the Salt Lake area. At the Old Mill Club, the young ladies were greeted by a crowd of one thousand persons. At the Annual Carnival at the Saltair Resort six thousand people were given an opportunity to hear the now famous sisters.
These three did not forget their home roots. They performed locally for Mothers’ Day programs. They sang with Mickey Hart’s Yellow Jacket orchestra and were sought after by dance crowds all around the valley. The trio sang with the Blue Bird orchestra of Logan, Utah at a favored dance hall, the Pal-a-Dor. They entertained at Utah Agricultural College events and during the Cache Valley Fair. Rodeos in adjoining counties featured the melodious trio.
Although they were part of KSL’s radio broadcasting on a regular basis, other stations also picked them up. Pocatello’s KFEI included them. In January of 1930 they spent the winter in Butte, Montana, singing and broadcasting from a station there. That summer brought the girls back to their gig in Salt Lake City, but their popularity in Butte took them in that direction again during the fall. Their versatile program appealed to the audiences up and down the Rocky Mountains.
