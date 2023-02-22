Editorial Note: Part 311 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1913, 1914, 1919; History of Mink Creek, 1871-1976; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935)
In the earliest days of rural mail service to this area it was carried by young men, riding for the Pony Express across the undeveloped part of the United States. These men risked their lives and many lost their lives as they rode through all types of weather and terrain, through hostile populations, defying both Indians and outlaws that might benefit from robbing the mail.
Quoting Ezra Larsen, an old timer of Mink Creek: “Early days Mail was carried in those days on horseback. They had two mail sacks, held together with a solid piece of leather and thrown across the horse and buckled to the saddle. Each one had a lock on it that no one could open but the postmaster. One sack held the mail that went to Riverdale and the other one to Mink Creek. Messages were carried from one place to the other by the Pony Express. These ponies were very choice horses. I’ve seen the time when someone was sent from Mink Creek to Salt Lake City to the General Conference on a horse to bring back the message from the General Authorities. One time when Torval Keller went he said, ‘someday you’ll be able to sit in your home and both see and hear General Conference.’ This was hard for the pioneers to believe but I have lived to see this come true.
“The story goes that on the opening day of the New Post Office (in Mink Creek), all the townspeople were gathered and ready to receive their mail. When the carrier arrived, it was discovered that the keys to the mail sacks had been left in Franklin. It must have been a long wait while the carrier rode his horse back to Franklin to get the key.” No doubt the weekly mail delivery days were the big event of the week in all of the small villages.
Mail carriers in the early days of Treasureton, James and Fred Atkinson, brothers, had the contract with the government to carry mail from Franklin to Soda Springs on a weekly basis. The winter weather could nearly shut them down, but their attitude was that “the mail must go through.” In one particularly bad winter of 1876 around Christmas “they could get their horses as far as Rosciot’s place, from whence they could use snow shoes the rest of the way.” They could not ford the Bear River and realized they had to go around by the Packer bridge near Battle Creek. It often took them an extra week to make the trip. The coming of the Utah Northern Railroad to Dunnville at Battle Creek brought the mail that far and then another man outbid the Atkinsons for that route to carry the mail the rest of the way to Soda Springs.
The area increased in population, roads were improved between our villages and the mail carriers often had so much mail that they carried it in horse-drawn wagons and buggies rather than one individual horseback. Even so it was no easy job, being a mail carrier. Silas Hansen, a Mink Creek mail carrier, was caught in a snow slide as he was going to Mink Creek. He had a friend with him and as he was going up the dugway (above Bear River) a snowslide caught him, the buggy, horse, and companion and “swirled them down hill.” The friend was buried in the snow but Silas got help from a nearby house on the route and he was rescued. “The mail carrier and the horse were none the worse for wear.” No comment was made about the buggy, the assumption is that the mail was delivered to the post office.
The Franklin County Citizen of 1913 carried a plea from Rural Mail Carriers across the nation. “Don’t expect the mail carrier to do more than what Uncle Sam says is his duty, when you are not willing to do even as much as Uncle Sam expects of you to do. Don’t expect him to pick up loose coins when the weather is cold, just because he may have sometimes accommodated you in the warm weather by so doing. Don’t expect the mail carrier on days when you would postpone a trip to the city because you are afraid of the snow drifts. Don’t expect the mail carrier’s team to make twenty-four miles with the snow up to the neck-yoke, just because you may have plunged a big plow team two or three miles into town and back.
“Don’t expect the mail carrier to break the roads when you don’t think it worth your while to do it. It is you who will miss the mail, not he. Don’t sit in the house and wait until the mail is stalled before going out to help, for the carrier will turn around and be gone back before you can reach him, as he doesn’t know that you are coming. Don’t write to Washington about the carrier failing to get through some road before he reaches your district; you will get more satisfaction if you notify the town chairman.
“Don’t wait until the last minute before you buy stamps, money orders, etc.; it may be a stormy day or you might miss the carrier, and it is not the way you buy your coffee and sugar for breakfast. And don’t wait for the path master to ask you out before you go out to open the road after a snow storm; he may be sick or away from home. Written by “ONE WHO KNOWS”
In 1914 with the Parcel Post Law now in effect, it was a financial challenge to the mail carriers, residents expecting the same service and the government not wanting to pay any more for the additional weight, bulk, and inconvenience to the mail carrier. People ordered all descriptions of items that could now come to their residence by mail. Senator Brady of Idaho urged Congress to be fair and give a square deal to rural mail carriers and star route carriers. The bulk of the mail handled by the carriers had greatly increased, but the government compensation had not responded similarly. Brady said that the post office had advertised for bids to mail carriers on 168 star routes in Idaho, and due to the parcel post, the bidders had increased their prices to protect themselves against loss. Brady claimed the carriers could be driven into bankruptcy.
The government required carriers to give itemized accounts of their expenses before this could be settled. Of course, even then, it was the low bidder who got the contract, and often services didn’t measure up to expectations of those settlers along the mail routes, or the one getting the bid discovered it was more costly than planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.