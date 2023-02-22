Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 311 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1913, 1914, 1919; History of Mink Creek, 1871-1976; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935)

In the earliest days of rural mail service to this area it was carried by young men, riding for the Pony Express across the undeveloped part of the United States. These men risked their lives and many lost their lives as they rode through all types of weather and terrain, through hostile populations, defying both Indians and outlaws that might benefit from robbing the mail.


