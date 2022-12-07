Editorial Note: Part 301of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: History of a Valley, edited by Joel Ricks; The Trailblazer, the Development of Southeastern Idaho, Published by Daughters of The Pioneers; Franklin County Citizen, March, 1935;Swan Lake Valley history, 1865-2O011, compiled by Vickey Lee Abbot. Assisted by Ann Yearsley; History of Clifton, compiled by Orthea Moser and Dee Boyce.)
It is hard to imagine the land from Richmond northward as having very few trees. The historians of around 1865, when the settlers were looking to expand, describe it in that way. The acres stretching out from Fort Franklin in nearly every direction were lush grasslands, with the Worm Creek, Cub River and Bear River flowing through them.
As early as 1861, just one year after the arrival of the Franklin settlers, they were calling the area where Deep Creek emptied into Bear River ”Franklin Meadows.” It was a “favorite wild-hay ground for those seeking forage for their animals.”
“History of a Valley” describes the area northeast of Franklin: “Worm Creek rises and comes from Worm Creek Canyon into Cache Valley running southwest, several miles west of Franklin, and enters Cub River just south of the Utah line. The basin of this creek was very important to the Franklin people since the rich grassy meadows near the banks of the stream offered grazing and wild-hay lands for the people of Franklin. Certainly the area along Worm Creek was occupied early by the Franklin people, and most of the settlements along that stream were established first by residents.”
By 1864 there were many of those first settlers with an urge to expand their holdings. “Franklin pioneers were among the first to settle in the area from Nashville to Oxford to the northwest, and Mapleton to Riverdale to the northeast.” One of their biggest challenges was to locate in an area that had the wild grasses and plenty of water sources. North and west for some miles were the Worm Creek bottoms and the flat lands between Worm Creek and the Bear River. Just what they needed, but the danger of the Indians could not be ignored and only a few men ventured into the grassland thinking of permanence. Generally they would build a herd shack, hoping to protect their claim to a certain area, and spend parts of summer months there, going back to the safety of Franklin during the winter months. One of the first settlers to move into the northeastern grasses was William Head and the area near his claim became known as “Head’s Meadows.”
Others from beyond the valley knew of these grasslands and moved their own herds onto the pastures, claimed or unclaimed. The Franklin County Citizen of 1935 stated: “The early comers found numerous heads of cattle and sheep that had been brought here from Farmington, Utah and vicinity by Stoddard and Potter. These cattle ranged from Head’s Meadows on the east to the Winn bottoms on Bear River west of Preston. The headquarters of Stoddard and Potter were at the Webster Ranch in the town now known as Glendale.”
The settlers all had animals to feed and this wild hay was the only kind of hay available for many years. Many would come to the grasslands, cut the grass with a scythe, rake it with their home-made wooden hand rakes and haul it to their barns and acreage. The place where they harvested was called “north of Head Meadows.” For years there were lots of wild native grasses all over the flat, but eventually it was killed by the many cattle and sheep that used the same area. The grasslands meant survival to the settlers with a hint of possible future prosperity to both the agricultural community and those who were businessmen interested in building a town or city.
“In July, 1864, a company under the leadership of Marriner W. Merrill explored the north and western part of Cache Valley for the purpose of locating new settlements there.” This was done under the direction of the leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Merrill reported that the area had deep, rich soil, tall meadow grass, wild game, water and wood-rich mountains. John Boice and Noah Brimhall and their families were asked to settle there in Round Valley and take charge of a church ranch which became known as Oxford. Three miles northeast of Oxford, another group of eight families located farms, naming the spot Stockton, after the anticipated herds.
These good men cut and stacked the wild hay with scythes and harvested a huge amount in anticipation for the coming herd. “With a few yoke of oxen they put up the hay for winter to feed and care for the church cattle and sheep that they had charge of.”
According to the Swan Valley History, “in the fall of 1864 a herd of about a thousand head of cattle, made up of combined beef animals and dry stock of many owners in the southern Cache Valley towns, was driven to Round Valley to winter in the Oxford area. The presence of the herd at Oxford no doubt persuaded most would-be colonists to settle further north at Stockton.”
The plan was for them to winter in the marshes of that area, but the winter of 1864-65 proved to be very hard, with snow four feet on the level. The livestock starved and “forty men from Richmond plowed their horses through to Oxford to rescue the herd.”
