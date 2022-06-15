Editorial Note: Part 276 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1927–1932; Preston Citizen, June, 2013; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Baltzar Peterson; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho.
As cooler months descended upon the southeast corner of Idaho in the fall of 1927, it was announced that a new all-year-round dance pavilion was to be started by Clarence Hansen and Dr. Jesse C. Peterson, the same men who had managed the Moonlight Gardens open-air dance hall during the previous summer months. The dancing couples were delighted, the anticipation was high that winter.
The plan was for the Clarence and Delos Hansen Construction team to do the building. Dr Jesse Peterson, was a close friend of Clarence. As reported in the 2013 edition of the Citizen, “According to a Newell Hart newsletter Doc Peterson said that he and Clarence lacked the capital to build the new dance hall ‘so we persuaded my father, Baltzar Peterson, to finance the venture.’ For those who knew Baltzar they knew it would take some persuading because he was a good businessman and would want proof of the soundness of the new dance hall venture.”
Baltzar Peterson was a man very much a part of the development of the Preston area during the many years he lived here. He was born in Richville, UT in may of 1867, the 6th of 11 children. His parents’ family moved to Cache Valley and Baltzar married Marinda Clayton of Preston in 1896. They started their lives together on a farm in the Egypt area east of town. Baltzar became well known for his blacksmithing and horseshoeing business. “Doc” Peterson knew of his father’s musical talents and his love of dancing and after introspection Baltzar agreed to finance the venture. In Baltzar’s life history the comment was, “the two outstanding memories people have of him is fiddle playing and dancing. People say, “Oh, he taught me (or my family) to dance,” or, “He played for all the dances.” It is understandable why he might agree to the construction of what would become known as the Persiana Dance Hall. The Trailblazer writes that the first dancing school was taught by Baltzar Peterson, but does not give a year for the school but with the date of the publication it would be prior to 1930.
November 16, 1927, of the Citizen stated: “Excavation for a new all-year-round dance pavilion has been started on the Main street property. The new pavilion when completed will be about twice the size of the Moonlight Gardens. The building will have a steel truss roof, covered with fire proof roofing and supported with steel columns with panels of steel on the side, so as to be used either as an open air, in the summer, or a closed pavilion in the colder months. The flooring, we are informed, will be of special material coming from a concern that specializes in dance floor covering. The owners say they intend to push it to immediate completion.”
Even with the dancing craze of the 1920’s the building of the dance hall seemed a risky business with the economic state of the nation. However it was started immediately and by the spring of 1928 was nearing completion. It was built to provide dancing space and a feeling of elegance for many ensuing years.
Historian and musical man himself of that time, Newell Hart, describes the hall. “The scabrous and creamy brick structure covered a corner which had been an ugly hole, decorated by rotting poplar stumps and new-era signboards. The Persiana seemed like a daring and stupendous project. The dance hall was designed by architect Chris Gundersen and was about the last building in Preston to employ curves and arches in its façade. There were drawings of the architect’s vision of the building hanging in posters around town so that the whole county could dream of what was to come.
“In addition to the curved arches, the south end of the hall was oval. All along that south oval the walls could be rolled back during summer months when the nights were warm. This building could be enclosed for chilly weather, but was equipped with ‘air conditioning’ when things got too warm.” Ornate wall sconces provided just the right amount of limited light for dancing ambiance. A picture from a prom held in the dancehall in 1929 shows a revolving mirror ball suspended from the center of the ceiling. Hanging stars provided décor over the rest of the ceiling. It was all that was hoped for, and more.
This rather ornate Ballroom opened for an evening of dancing on May 10, 1928. There was no identifying name on that opening night. This was remedied when “Alice Perkins won ten bucks for thinking up ‘Persiana.’” At the time many of the young of America had traveled abroad, or had family who had, particularly during World War I. They had visions of Europe, Paris, London, the Middle East and the Orient from both experience and readings. “Persiana” held the imagination and was a fitting name for gaudy’-loving America, which liked exotic and remote sounding names for their places of escape from daily work, the dance halls, speakeasies, roller rinks and theatres. Not long after Alice suggested the name, the cream colored strip in the brick above the arches proclaimed, “Dancing – PERSIANA – Dancing.” And dance they did!