Editorial Note: Part 308 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1911; Franklin County Citizen, 1916, 1917, The Trailblazer, the History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, compiled by the DUP, 1935; Wikipedia)
The earliest settlers to this corner of Idaho came from far away. They were people who had been converted to the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had immigrated from their homelands to the valley of the Great Salt Lake. From that location most had been directed to join with others in colonizing areas as directed by church leaders. Their origins may have been from any of the British Isles, Scandinavia, Germany, Switzerland. Others from the eastern shores of the United States. But they had many things in common, one being a great distance from their families and friends and an eagerness to receive word through the irregular mail system of this new country.
According to the Trailblazer the first village to be settled was Franklin. It had begun in 1860 with the colonizers living out of their wagon boxes, from that to a series of cabins built along the sides of a rectangle, “with the fronts all facing the inside” of the enclosure. It was for protection for themselves and their livestock. It was known as the “Fort” yet walls were never built around it and within a few years surveying took place and the pioneers moved into assigned city lots around 1865.
Samuel Howe was one of these early pioneers and he had a contract from the government authorizing him to take care of the mail for Cache Valley. “It was brought from Salt Lake and Ogden first, then when the railroad came to Corinne, it was carried from there by Leonard I. Smith. This was called the Pony Express and it was quite irregular at first.”
The Pony Express was a mail service that operated between Missouri and California. It began in April of 1860 and stayed in business through October of 1861. This service reduced the time for messages to travel between the east and west coasts of the country by about 10 days. Prior to the first transcontinental telegraph it was the west’s most direct means of communication, connecting the new state of California with the rest of the nation. However, it was not a financial success and went bankrupt when the faster telegraph system took its place. Still, the Pony Express had its permanent place in history and the tales of the riders and the riders themselves became legends of the American West. Those riders had to be hardy, brave young men and their horses fast as they raced across the frontier.
In the early days Franklin resident Isaac Duffin looked after the mail at his home. Citizenry could pick up and send missives from this spot. “It was later brought to the Co-op store. Then Alexander Stalker was appointed postmaster by the government. He had the post office in his store. Some later postmasters were; Thomas Durrant, James Oliverson, George and A.P. Fordham, J. B. Scarborough, L. L. Hatch, Ezra Monson, Laura Nash, Vinnie Perkins and Maggie Hill.”
By the spring of 1874 there was a mail stage that came to Franklin, routed to the north, running between Franklin and Helena, MT. Stagecoaches might also be carriers of mail. The station for the Overland Stage and the mail route were located at Bridgeport not far from Franklin, where there was a change of horses for the coaches. The Trailblazer names Nelson Sill as the first stage driver.
Being a mail carrier could be a risky job for many years. In the Franklin County Citizen of 1917, author H. R. Merrill, described a situation for a Bear Lake carrier in the late 1800’s. This version is shortened by this author, but hopefully the reader can grasp the universal need to receive mail, even in desperate circumstances.
During a particularly hard winter with several feet of snow on the ground, a group of men were gathered around a warm pot-bellied stove at the store in Paris, ID, discussing problems of the day, one of them being no mail service. They were feeling isolated from the world. The most wealthy of the group offered the sum of $25 to any man who might be willing to climb out of snow-covered Bear Lake Valley, over the mountains, to Franklin to get the mail intended for Bear Lake. A few moments of silence as it was considered, $25 was a small fortune at the time. A young, healthy man named Bud Thomas took up the challenge. It was 35 to 40 miles of mountains covered in deep snow to reach the nearest Cache Valley settlement.
Bud readied his pack and strapped on his old web snowshoes, and climbed into the mountains. Night came and, being up high, Bud could see Cache Valley, but it was far away with more ridges in between. He spent his nights with a fire and a brush lean-to that blocked the winter wind. It took him three days to reach Franklin. Bud was greeted with shouts of excitement, but he went on to Smithfield and some relatives to rest up before he loaded the Bear Lake mail bag onto his back and began the return trip, another three days of winter shoeing.
His friends in Paris were joyous to see him, and the pack of mail. He was asked if he wanted the $25 or to sell the contents of his pack to those who would be receiving mail. He took his pay, and no one disputed that he had earned it.
