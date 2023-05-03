Citizen correspondent
Editorial Note: Part 321 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1915; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart,; The Trailblazer History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, Published by Daughters of The Pioneers; Images of America, Preston, by Necia Seamons; Obituary of William Fryer.)
The whole year of 1915 was one of reports of the progress of the trolley system making its way to Preston. There was much to be done to have the proper readiness and each step was a cause for celebration.
In April there was a big barbeque in Preston. They had an automobile race combined with a motorcycle race that started in Wellsville at 9:00 in the morning, the automobiles to follow ten minutes later. Keep in mind that in 1915 automobiles were rather scarce in this part of the country. A baseball game, a necessity at all celebrations, took up the late afternoon. Half price tickets were for sale for trips on the coming new interurban rails.
By the end of May the interurban depot was reported being built on schedule. It was being built of white pressed brick and concrete. The location would be 160 South Main, now State Street, located in the center of town for the convenience of passengers.
And then — the heavy spring rains came — and the official opening of the trolley was postponed until the fall season.
By October of 1915 the Interurban was in operation. There had been a need for the company to set up “safety first” rules and regulations with its employees. Cattle guards and gates were up and in place along the portions of the road where those would be needed.
The first train to take the trip had left Ogden at 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Preston at 11 o’clock, on time. That made it a trip of three and a half hours. The schedule set up for patrons was to be: “trains leave Ogden at 7:30, 9:30, 11:30 a.m., and 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. Returning trains leave Preston at 7:30 a.m. and every two hours thereafter.”
There was a short line, “a part-way train” that ran from Mendon to Preston, leaving Mendon at 7:10 a.m. and arriving at Preston at 8:42 a.m.; also a part way train between Brigham City and Ogden. “Regular connections were made with the Bamberger trains at Ogden for points through to Springville, over the Orem lines.” It was advertised as “Springville to Preston.” According to Newell Hart the first timetable showed 16 trains daily on the route.
Of course this completion called for a celebration. It was titled Interurban Day, planned to take place in Logan and every community from Preston on the north to Provo on the south end were “officially invited to come and take part in the festivities.” All things under the control of the planning committee were to be Free to the attendees.
The residents of Logan had been invited to the smaller celebrations of towns along the line and now it was their turn to reciprocate. The program was full of variety: a band concert, push ball contest, a county band contest, a one mile walking contest, a big masked dancing street carnival, later a dance at the auditorium, a barbeque feast, along with speeches, etc. with officials and dignitaries.
The day was proclaimed successful in all reports. In 1916 there were rumors of extending the line beyond Preston to Pocatello. All through the valley people enjoyed the convenience of the trolley system.
It was not without its problems. Two serious wrecks were reported in the Franklin County Citizen during the fall of 1917. “Two Interurban Trains collided on the main track two miles south of Brigham, Wednesday. One car telescoped into the other..” A second one near the Fairview sugar beet dump: “Interurban Cars crash into each other — three men are killed — Work train and Freight meet with terrific force in a dense fog — Telescoped each other.”
In 1919 the name was changed to the Utah-Idaho Central Railroad Co. Most people referred to it as the U.I.C. This same year William Joseph Fryer became the station agent for the Preston area and he served there for the many years the trolley was part of the available transportation in this area. Bill Fryer and his family had moved to Franklin County around this same time. He was born in Deweyville, UT, and had grown up around Brigham City. He was active in civic affairs and after the railway closed he was an auditor for the Idaho Tax Commission, retiring in 1963.
With all of the various stops this trolley system was the place of “Pep rallies between the competing high schools in Preston, Richmond, Hyrum and Logan.” A patron related that the rickety ride earned it the nickname of “Galloping Goose.” He said that the company would have a special run for students to travel for sporting events between the competing schools.
The UIC began bus service between Ogden and Cache Valley towns in 1925. The traveling conditions by bus improved as the years passed and eventually could boast of air conditioning and modern conveniences for passenger comfort. They claimed spacious seating and safety devices. Their veteran drivers had excellent driving records.
As gasoline fueled buses and trucks became common for freighting businesses across the nation, as well as transporting passengers it contributed much to the closing of the UIC and its services as well as that of other railroads. Maintenance features for the trolley coaches and the electrical lines were expensive. For some years the company continued to add buses to their routes as well as the trolley. In the 1940s the UIC was running both trains and buses. There was an advantage that the buses could run in later hours. There were necessary changes to the schedules.
The electric line of UIC was discontinued in 1947. There were protests from major valley groups in the area, but to no avail. The materials were sold for scrap to a Chicago firm. The station building and depot was altered and continued as a car sales center for some years. It is now the location of Ron Keller Tires.
