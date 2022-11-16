Editorial Note: Part 298 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1905; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1909; Preston Booster, 1912.
In 1905 an edict had come from the state of Idaho that all hotels must have a fire escape. The description of this device was “a plaited and knotted rope to let down a body from an upper window in every room.” It was required by law and any hotel not complying with the plaited rope in each guest room would be shut down until the situation was remedied. This had become a law due to several deaths due to the lack of such an escape route.
The Cottage Hotel was centered in downtown Preston at this time. Another hotel was part of the business district of Preston by 1906. The Hamson Hotel was in operation, with Mrs. Minnie Thomas as the proprietor. The papers of that time mentioned that various visiting traveling salesmen found lodging there. Out-of-town doctors located temporary quarters at the Hamson where residents could receive consultations with men of various medical specialties. Mrs. Thomas was still in business ten years later.
Records indicate that the Bosworth Hotel was sold in 1902. The new owner was not listed, it may have been Charles R. Hobbs as he was involved in several business dealings around that time. The Preston News in February of 1909 stated that Preston was “full of traveling men, and the New Wilford Hotel, as well as the Hamson Hotel were full to overflowing.” At that time Wilford George Hobbs, a brother of Charles R. Hobbs was the owner of the hotel, located on the same site as the old Bosworth Hotel.
Wilford Hobbs had been born in 1859 in Gloucestershire, England, the third child of Charles William and Mary Ann Hobbs. In May of 1862 the family sailed to New Orleans, LA , the first lap of their journey to Utah. They arrived in Salt Lake City in September of that year and went directly to Franklin where Charles’ brother, Henry Hobbs and his family had already taken up residence. Years passed and Wilford discovered Mary Ann Webster who had been born in Franklin and they were married in 1883. Wilford and Mary Ann had eight children. Their son Clarence was the clerk at the Wilford Hotel for a time before the family moved to California.
The newspapers of the county have frequent mention of the Wilford Hotel. Hotels were places to conduct business for many. “A typewriter and telegraphing representative is at the Wilford Hotel to demonstrate and make sales to interested parties ... Representatives of Alexander Optical Company of Salt Lake City, can be found at the Wilford Hotel.” In May of 1910 there appeared a column entitled “Wilford Hotel Arrivals,” and it contained the names of patrons and their place of residence over a given period of time.
It is interesting that in the Preston Booster of April, 1912, the Wilford Hotel was touted as “one of the best if not the best hotel in Cache Valley. Fare and wide heard words of praise have been given its cuisine and appointments.” Hobbs had added many rooms, it now contained sixty-four rooms, “with four large bathrooms for the guests and others.” As business increased for the hotel, Hobbs leased another twenty rooms from a nearby building and they were calling it the annex to the hotel, in all eighty-four rooms, designed for the comfort of guests. The bathing facilities were such that it could accommodate all who desired baths on short notice, suppling from twenty to thirty per day.
Hobbs put in a special heating system. There was a dining room on the ground floor, food offered at reasonable prices ranging from 25 cents upward. Rooms were available for 50 cents and upward. “The Hotel cost Mr. Hobbs something like $25,000 to build and cement blocks were used in its construction attesting to its stability and worth.”
Hobbs had started having hearing problems and he and his partner decided to sell the hotel, feeling its reputation all over the traveling circuit would make it a worthwhile purchase for anyone interested in the hospitality business.
Not long after this article was published the Wilford Hotel was sold to George C. Campbell of Weston. He planned to make the hotel entirely up-to-date. Some of the improvements were reflooring the lobby with tiling. He put steam heat throughout the hotel, rooms had private baths and running water. There was a cafe in connection with the hotel. Later Campbell installed a new counter in the office. “It has a marble base and half of the top is the same, the other half being glass.” It had a lasting quality. There was a fire escape set of stairs on the exterior of the building from the upper story.
Campbell kept the name of the hotel, the Wilford Hotel. Its reputation continued to be good advertising throughout the years. The ownership and management changed but the building gave hospitality to visitors to Preston into the middle of the 20th century.
