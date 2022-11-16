Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 298 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1905; Cache Valley News, 1906; Preston News, 1909; Preston Booster, 1912.

In 1905 an edict had come from the state of Idaho that all hotels must have a fire escape. The description of this device was “a plaited and knotted rope to let down a body from an upper window in every room.” It was required by law and any hotel not complying with the plaited rope in each guest room would be shut down until the situation was remedied. This had become a law due to several deaths due to the lack of such an escape route.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.