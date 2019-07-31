(Editorial Note: Part 118 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted the settlement of Franklin County. Sources: Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Clifton History, by Bill and Verena Howell Henderson and Lillian V. Perkins; Family Search; Idaho Examiner, 1882)
The towns that became known as 'the String', from Oxford, Id, down to Weston had some version of the basic Opera House within their boundaries. It was a place for gathering for social and cultural events. The label varied, whether due to the historian or editor that confirmed its existence or for some other reason. Some accounts gave little information.
Dayton's Opera House was mentioned in one sentence in an article of the Franklin County Citizen. Just that a particular meeting would be held in that building. Oxford claimed an Opera House during a July 4th celebration in 1882, with 500 attending a dance. However some current Oxford history buffs claim that those in attendance must have been both indoors and outside, because no structure was big enough for that many people at one time, including the saloons of the day. Since it was a dance during the warm months of summer that could easily have been the case.
Amusement Hall, Dance Hall were other references to the public buildings intended to provide such a space for their populace. Clifton's history covers quite a bit of information, with references to the Opera House and the Amusement Hall for the same events.
The Clifton hall was owned by Amos Howell Lewis. He had been born in Oxford in 1890, the son of early settlers William and Lydia Howell Lewis. Amos and his wife Ruth Porritt, raised six children to adulthood, having lost one at birth. They farmed land in the Oxford/Clifton area and in later years moved to Logan. Amos is buried in the Oxford Cemetery.
This hall was “ A thriving hive of activity during the evenings, with a confectionery attached and gaming rooms upstairs. A dance was held almost every week.” Those activities covered a wide range: dancing, drama, church picnics, programs and home socials. “The Drama consisted of home plays, mostly tragic, performed on one end of the old log building, with a curtain drawn between the audience and performance. The lighting was done first by tallow candles, later replaced by coal-oil lanterns. The lack of illuminations did not detract from the integrity of the actors or the quality of the performance. At least the early drama provided the need of its day.”
Jack McCoy gets credit for the stage embellishments at the Clifton Opera House. He came to Weston around 1894, a surveyor for the railroad construction going on then. He was a scenic painter and did all the mountain/river/lake scenery for the stage in Clifton. His artistic skills were honed in Colorado, California and other states when painting letters and scenes on railroad cars while surveying. McCoy was the first elected surveyor of the new Franklin County in 1913.
Dances consisted of the quadrille, waltz, polka, schottiso, and varseuvienne, with the first music provided by Jim Daniels, an early settler with his fiddle. Later on a pair of violinists set the tunes, Adelbert and Orson Henderson, one playing the melody, the other the harmony. When there was a need to raise some funds there might be a “Basket Dance.” The lady folk would prepare a meal for two, place it in an attractive container or basket, and all were placed anonymously to be auctioned off. The gents present that evening would bid on the baskets and the high bidder had the privilege of dining with the lady who had prepared the basket. There could often be some competition to claim the basket of some fair damsel, even if she wasn't known to be a good cook.
Another form of dancing that brought people together was Step Dancing. A solo effort where the dancers performed for the enjoyment of the audience. Could be an Irish Jig, or a Scottish Fling, for example. In the late 80's Clifton formed a fife and drum band that were featured as both entertainment and part of celebrations in the community.
It was a day for mourning when the Opera House burned down in May of 1923, the “ same day as the old Clifton church. There was a strong wind blowing and the burning material from the dance hall ignited the Church. Both were destroyed. For the next two years all community activities took place in the school house.”