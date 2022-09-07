...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Developing Town: Thinking abroad for improvement at home
Editorial Note: Part 288 a series of the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1919-1922; Wisconsin Farmers’ Institute)
The year of 1918 and into the 1920’s were hard years in many ways. The Spanish Influenza was taking a toll on the citizens of Franklin County. They had also sent many young men and women off to fight in World War I, and not all came back, having been killed “over there.” The patriotic blue stars in the windows that had proclaimed they had a family member fighting had changed colors from blue to gold, silently announcing that their soldier had paid the ultimate price in a land far from home.
All across the nation organizations were forming to find ways to ‘come back’ to a semblance of life before the war and make it even better. This area of the country was largely agricultural at that time and those so employed were striving for betterment in productivity, many with less hands to take care of the daily chores and the making of family farm decisions.
Due to this author’s continual research it has been noted that the Franklin County Citizen is a good mirror of those days. The editor of the paper was always looking for ways to lift those who read their publication as well as finding ways to put the growing town of Preston on the map as a community with advantages, worthy of interest and development.
One way this was done was by subscribing to some syndicated columnists of that time, covering a variety of subjects: agricultural progress, the challenges of home living and the home itself, the current fashions for both men and women worldwide. Attitude, putting one’s best foot forward, taking note of changes that would put some polish on this corner of the state.
Some of this information came from the Wisconsin Farmers’ Institute, as a dairy state they studied and suggested ways to improve land, crops, livestock and the farmer’s homes.
Wisconsin felt their state had met the crisis of the war with success, showed pride in their soldiers, and tried to aid those who had returned in seeing success in the ensuing years. It was a time for readjustment and “sober counsel.” All of this was worthwhile to the Citizen’s readers. The University of Wisconsin worked with this institute, and offered an example to other universities.
In 1919 the introduction of some columns was entitled the Franklin County Citizen Home Page. Some of the authors were connected with the University. “Special articles carefully prepared on problems and interests of the home and home-making. This page is easy to read and worth reading. Profit and entertainment for the whole family.”
“Daddy’s Evening Fairy Tale,” authored by Mary Graham Bonner gave a new story, often fanciful, in each issue. It encouraged the “Daddy” in the family to be the one reading the story aloud to the children. It would provide a moment of relaxation from the grind of life and connecting with family members.
The women of our country were kept up to date by fashion news from multiple sources, with beautiful illustrations to match the descriptions of the latest– the latest in lingerie, in gloves, coats according to the season, braid and fur bands on gowns, and the latest thing in the French Collections. Paris was considered the ‘most’ in all things fashionable and the most ordinary families of the United States now had their sons in France, aware as they had never been before. The latest craze in clothes was from Paris, these soldiers had seen “Paree” and those they had left at home knew they were no longer “country bumpkins.”
One of the chief contributors to the fashion columns was Julia Bottomley. She was an author of books on fashion and most particularly on the art of millinery. Her books contained a series of lessons on conducting a millinery business and suggestions as to the actual profession of designing the popular head pieces that were in such demand by women worldwide. At this time the small town of Preston had several millinery shops. Some were located nearly next door to each other, with plenty of competition between the owners. They offered the latest in hats, but they also understood the economics of the day and most of them advertised that an older hat could be updated. If the ladies would bring the old to their shop, the milliner would add some trim, some netting, perhaps a fabric flower, work their magic, and an up-to-date, fashionable chapeau would be produced for an economical fee.