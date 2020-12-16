(Editorial Note: Part 183 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1959- 1970; The Trail Blazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, compiled by the D.U.P.)
During the late 1950’s there was renewed interest in bringing a golf course back to Preston. Some of those who formed a committee to consider the development had been traveling to the courses in Cache and Weber counties of Utah, filling their yen for golf, during the preceding decade. Another push was from out-of-state relatives coming to visit family in Preston and finding that there was no place to golf.
The group reached out to the community in this statement of April 9, 1959. “Golf can do this for your community: provide industry, stimulate civic pride, create new business; and golf can pay its own way.” Within two months the perfect piece of land had been located and plans began. The board of directors had been selected: Dr. Leo Hawkes, Paul Merrill, Harry Woolley, Joe Garner, Jim Ward, Mayor Sherwin Webb, Glenn Godfrey, Paul Johnson, Howard Johnson, Del Smith, Burton Martin and Carl Booker. Eighty memberships had already been sold and they were hoping for as many as 200. Public meetings were held to field any questions from the citizenry of Preston.
By the end of July Ernie Schnieter, the Ogden Country Club Golf Pro was chosen to direct the construction of this new course, contributing sound information from his years of experience in the business. “The local course, golf professionals have said, will be one of the best in the region.”
Existing fences were cleared away by members, readying it for heavy equipment, and construction began. Paul Merrill was the construction chairman and had farming equipment ready to move on the property. Carl Nielsen did a lot of the construction work. The plan was to have the fairways and greens planted into grass that fall of ‘59 so the course could be used the next spring. Included in the work of that fall was installing an underground water system. It was expensive and more memberships were being recruited.
The Trailblazer states that in 1960: “Preston Golf and Country Club, incorporated last year, makes progress on a new course near the cemetery.” Things didn’t move along quite as smoothly as hoped. In May of 1960 the Preston Golf and Country Club had a breakfast at the recreation park to provide some additional funds needed for the completion of the course. They advertised a breakfast of ham, bacon, eggs and hot cakes and urged the public to buy tickets for the event.
Golfers were donating their spare time to complete the water sprinkling system and to make use of a small pond on the course for part of the water supply. Final conditioning, shaping of the land, and planting seed was underway. Ever positive, they were hoping for limited play when the fall season rolled around.
There was limited play, but the grand opening did not take place until the end of April, 1962. It was a gala affair with prizes for longest drive, longest putt, a hole-in-one contest and low net scores. Russ Cranney was then president of the club and the golf pro at the course was Chuck Johnson.
This was the year of the World’s Fair in Seattle, WA. The Preston Citizen commented: “The Preston Golf Course and the Seattle World’s Fair have something in common. Both are the product of a group of men “thinking big” though, of course, the golf course is on a smaller scale ... Drive out past the Preston Golf Course, keeping in mind the size of the community. Notice the lake, the greens, the rolling fairways, the planted trees and the building that is to be remodeled into a country club house. All of this is certainly the result of men thinking big. It is this type of activity that makes a community grow, that brings about healthy progress.”
Improvements continued to be made. The following year Earl Schneiter was the golf pro and he planned many activities. Dr. Clair Cutler was the president at that time and he stated that there would be three sand traps, more trees, more and better grass by the end of 1963. Time and energy was being invested in the club building.
Gale Purcell took over as the golf pro in 1968. He offered clinics to anyone interested, men, ladies, youths, and included residents older than 65. There was something for everyone. He stressed the importance of golf etiquette and taught general golf fundamentals and chipping and putting.
The Preston Golf & Country Club (PG&CC) was a going concern and a favorite spot for the sport, but other events also used the acreage on occasion. The local archery club used it to set up an outdoor shooting range for practice prior to a big game hunting season. The golfing ladies association featured spring fashion shows at the country club.
The summer of 1970 “the city council accepted a resolution from the PG&CC requesting deannexation of part of the golf course from the city. The resolution was requested as a means of allowing the Elks Club to build a new lodge adjacent to the course.” For this to happen some legalities had to be undertaken.
“The Preston City Council passed an ordinance which would de-annex ‘Hole Number Three’ of the Preston Golf and Country Club. The ordinance was passed with a suspension of the rules and unanimously by the council members.
“The Elks are proposing that a new lodge building be built on the golf course where they will be able to sell liquor by the drink. State law permits this on golf courses if the course is not within the boundaries of a city that does not permit liquor by the drink.”
Work got underway to construct the Elks Lodge connecting it with the Country Club and plans were that the work would be completed in 1971.