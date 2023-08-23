Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 337 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1930-42; Cache Valley News, 1941; Preston Citizen, 1943-1950; Life Story of Cloyd Wilde.)

The Franklin County Citizen of 1933 published an article alerting people to dangers in severe thunderstorms. It claimed that “rocky ground was struck by lightning more often than meadowland and rocks near water, especially if they are high, were commonly struck.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.