Editorial Note: Part 337 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1930-42; Cache Valley News, 1941; Preston Citizen, 1943-1950; Life Story of Cloyd Wilde.)
The Franklin County Citizen of 1933 published an article alerting people to dangers in severe thunderstorms. It claimed that “rocky ground was struck by lightning more often than meadowland and rocks near water, especially if they are high, were commonly struck.”
It suggested that people caught in the open during a storm should lie down in the mud if necessary — better to be muddy than sorry. If one was in a boat it instructed to lie down in the bottom of the boat. If in the country, it cautioned against seeking shelter in exposed buildings — better to get wet.
Many commonly accepted beliefs of safety in such situations were groundless. The last line of the article was this: “If you stay out of dangerous places you are perfectly safe — and, anyway, you have 250,000 chances to one of being hit and 1,000,000 to one chances of being killed.” Was that meant to bring comfort?
Does the area around Whitney, ID, seem like a place to attract lightning, according to this information? At any rate, Whitney was a target several times during that decade.
Mrs. Janus Keller (Vera) of Whitney had a very narrow escape from death. On an August evening a bolt of lightning hit the back porch of their home. The lightning tore a hole in the porch roof, split in several directions and knocked the lady unconscious. Vera had been standing directly under where the bolt hit and there was no explanation as to how she survived.
In 1939 Whitney’s ward bishop, Orval Benson and his wife, received a scare when lightning struck a tree near their home. It followed the telephone wire into the house, damaged the phone, the wallpaper and the woodwork. Light globes in the home were shattered, but no one was injured.
As readers of the local newspapers were learning about the skirmishes of World War II during the 1940s they were also reading about strikes from lightning with considerable frequency in their neighborhoods.
August of 1941 told of a transformer burned and the main power from the Oneida Power Station being severed by lightning. The electricity was off for four hours while crews worked to get things running after the storm moved on.
The home of James Robinson of Franklin was struck by lightning, not causing too much damage. The meter had been blown off the house, light bulbs burst and the radio tubes in the home were blown out. Mr. Robinson’s hearing was affected for a time.
Another home in Franklin, that of Bernice Parkinson took a strike, doing considerable damage, but Mrs. Parkinson, who was in the house at the time, was untouched. The bolt loosened the shingles and plaster, burned a hole through the roof, shattered eight windows and electrical sockets in the walls. It tore up several pieces of furniture, curtains were set afire, but quickly extinguished.
Just three days before this strike the area around the home of Robert D. Lowe, also in Franklin, was a target. The lightning split the bark of a tree, followed the clothesline to a coal shed and burned a small hole through the boards of the shed.
It got to the point that Merlin Smith was planning to build a “lightning cellar” if any more storms were in the future forecasts. Many people around the nation were making plans for bomb shelters closer to their homes as they read about the German submarine “wolf-packs,” the bombing, and Japan bringing the war closer to the Pacific side of the nation. Smith’s idea may have had some merit.
During the summer and fall of 1943 hay stacks were burned at both the Willis Wright farm and the J. T. Cole farm. Lightning killed a cow on the Donald Panter farm.
Franklin resident Donald Hobbs was struck by a bolt which left him unconscious for nearly two hours. He, his son Gerald and Junior Hobbs, son of Leonard Hobbs, were in a grain field and had crawled under their load of grain to get away from a heavy rain. Lightning struck through the load of grain hitting Mr. Hobbs, singing his hair and burning him in several places, lifting Gerald off the ground and knocking the team of horses to the ground. The horses recovered and ran away just as the boys succeeded in pulling Hobbs from under the wagon.
More Franklin men had to deal with electrical storms that year. The Doney family, Conrad, Alva and LeRoy, in a different field than the Hobbs, were stunned by a bolt and recovered just in time to check their team which had become frightened and were pulling the load of grain into the ditch. On another farm Bill Hobbs was severely hurt and lost a horse. The Howarth ranch had three heifers killed during a storm during the same night as the Preston Rodeo.
The strike zone appears to have been more scattered in the next few years. One was reported at the Lynn Hawkes home in Preston, affecting the furnishing of the house. In Glencoe a bolt hit a large shade tree near Vernon Westerberg’s home and stripped the bark from the tree, top to bottom. Particles of bark were thrown in every direction, even flying over the roof of the house.
During the month of August of 1946, each week’s paper had reports of a new lightning incident. The first week it was on Hyrum Ward’s farm in Clifton with a hay crop of approximately twenty tons of hay going up in flames.
The next week told of the Treasureton range being ablaze. This was 250 acres of land in the field above Ted Paskin’s ranch. The grain fields to the north and south of the blaze were threatened as well as a seed clover field of Myrl Workman’s. A crew of Utah Power & Light repairmen helped the farmers all afternoon until 9:30 that night to get the flames put out.
Leslie Keller of Mink Creek had lightning visit twice, about a week apart. One bolt struck near the Oneida Station range, setting a brush fire which burned its way into Keller’s nearby grain field. A few days later lightning set a stack of hay afire, about a quarter of a mile from that first blaze. About 125 tons of hay were destroyed.
A week later lightning struck again in Mink Creek, nearly taking the life of Cloyd Wilde. The electrical storm occurred late one afternoon while Cloyd, a return veteran, was assisting his father in the hay field. “The youth was knocked unconscious atop a load of hay and the horses he was driving were knocked to the ground. The lightning also stunned his father, Oscar Wilde, who was on a second load of hay. Mr. Wilde recovered and was able to get Cloyd off the hay rack and with the aid of a son-in-law, Alma Austin, rushed him to the hospital in Preston … The bolt left a severe burn on the side of the youth’s head and burned his clothing badly.” He regained consciousness the following day.
A year later a Cove farmer was killed in a lightning strike, Ray Allen, a prominent farmer in that area. No details given. The power and possibilities of lightning have often been underestimated.
