(Editorial Note: Part 255) of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, February 1975; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Memories of Seth Kunz.)
Just the name of this road creates questions. Where is it? Why such a name? One’s imagination starts conjuring images of a dark night, a steep grade with thunder and lightning flashing on an invisible trail as the traveler tries to make his way on a slope in our county’s eastern mountains. Instead of weather perhaps the thunder describes the challenges faced by the family who constructed the road. “The legendary spiraling road takes you to the Paris Meadows from either Mink creek or Hull Valley. Its history is rich, its names many”. The road will deliver a traveler to the Paris Meadows, the Ice Cave and on down the canyon to the town of Paris, ID.
Thunder Bluff Road was the original name of what we now know as “The German Dugway.” Many residents, past and present, have stories to tell of experiences on this dirt road that connects Bear Lake and Franklin counties. There are assumptions that it was constructed by those of German descent because of the name. There are more assumptions that it was built by early Mink Creek settlers and perhaps should be called the Danish Dugway. Some rumors have said it came about through the CCC program of the federal government during the 1930’s. None of this is true. The CCC men did build a dugway from Mink Creek over the mountain, going up Birch Creek to Hull Valley at the old Carter ranch. Near the summit it connects to the German Dugway, a roadway that had been in place for many years.
The truth is, that the road was a project of the Christian Kunz family of Bern, ID, and built during the years of 1906-07. It was planned as a short-cut from the Bear Lake area to Cache Valley. Instead of going through Strawberry Canyon the route would go down Cub River Canyon. Newell Hart, local historian, did considerable research on the road when he was publishing the Cache Valley Newsletter. A result of that research led to an article by Hart in the Preston Citizen in 1975.
“The builders, mostly the Kunz family from Bern, routed the road southeasterly until it came out west of Willow Flat, near Thomas Spring. This family was originally from Switzerland. Instead of calling it the Swiss Dugway, however, people got mixed up and called it the German Dugway.” Seth Kunz, a son of Christian and one of the builders, first called it Thunder Bluff Road. Mr. Kunz took a contract for $2,300 from the state of Idaho to build a road “from the Paris Flats to Franklin.”
This was no easy task, begun in the fall of 1906. The laborers used slip scrapers, plows, picks and shovels. “Chris Kunz paid the top wage of $1.75 per day to the blasting men. The common wage was $1. 50 per day.”
Problems arose when the surveyor described the soil erroneously, calling it ‘plowing ground’ instead of ‘blasting ground.’ Kunz knew he was in financial trouble. Most of the crew quit when they realized Kunz could go broke.
Memories from Seth Kunz tell the story. “These were the darkest hours of my life. Dad asked me, ‘Do you think, if we got a few extra milk cows, we could pay off that bond?’ He was bonded for $2,000. He was getting old and he depended on me. I felt sorry for him and decided to stay by him.” A brother, D. C. Kunz got the state engineer to approve a change in the course of the road, contingent on whether the contractor would hire a competent surveyor and make a ten percent grade. That hiring was beyond their finances. There had to be an alternative.
Seth said he would survey the road. “I planned the road course and when the state engineer came, in a white-top buggy, we took him over the originally surveyed road. At one point he exclaimed in strong language. ‘This will never do!’ He jumped out of the buggy with his surveying instruments. I knew it looked steeper to him than it really was. When he put the instrument on my survey it was exactly the required ten percent grade. With the state engineer’s approval we built the Thunder Bluff Road.”
After this ‘go ahead’ they finished it in two weeks. It was a Kunz family endeavor. Kunz sisters, Zina and Nellie were the cooks for the crew for most of the job. Setbacks were finances, weather, loss of crew, but the road was finished in 1907.
“Three years later the Paris people kicked about the change of survey and so manipulated the state that they built a road on the original survey, through the rock. Both roads were used for a time, but now they have abandoned the originally surveyed road and the road Seth plotted is in use today.” The road continued to be called the Thunder Bluff Road for many years until the forestry organization gave it the official title of the German Dugway.