Editorial Note: Part 322 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1910, 1911, Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart, Obituary of Vera Mecham Faylor;The History of A Valley, edited by Joel Ricks.)
With the coming of spring, the month of May and many thoughts of graduation from various institutes of learning, it was interesting to discover an account of the graduation exercises and celebrations of Franklin County in the year 1910.
The local school of that time was the Oneida Stake Academy and they were preparing for “grand doings,” proclaimed the Preston News of 1910. It wasn’t for just a day, but a whole week involving many in the community. The events of the week were published so that the public could attend. This occasion would be honored “by the presence of Idaho’s Governor James H. Brady, who will deliver the Commencement address.”
The week began with a Field day for the school, to be a track meet for the individual classes of the OSA. Competition would take place in: a 100-yard race, a 200-yard race, a 440-yard race and a 880-yard race. There would be a one-mile race, a running broad jump, standing broad jump, a pole vault, a hammer throw, and the shot put. One day would feature the ever popular baseball game, listed as being between the Oneida Academy team and an “imported team.”
The Field day was just the beginning for the graduating class. It acknowledged the athletic side of not just the graduates but the entire school for that past year. Throughout the following days they participated in a program for “Special Graduates,” another for “Normal Graduates,” a Baccalaureate service for all, and closing was their Commencement Exercises.
Each of these programs featured class members and faculty performing in instrumental and vocal musical selections, both as solos and groups, recitations and speeches. The Baccalaureate included a sermon. The school choir contributed in several. Principal Joseph A. Geddes addressed the first group of graduates, Governor Brady spoke at the Commencement. It was a week of recognizing the varied accomplishments of the class. Speculation is that there were likely about 20 graduates that year, because the following year of 1911 a picture indicates a class of twenty-four.
Judging from the local newspapers of this time track and field events and baseball games were a part of Holiday celebrations that occurred during warm weather months. Labor Day of 1911 brought an invitation from Cache Valley for the track athletes of our area to be part of a Four Stake Field and Track Meet held in Logan. The four stakes at the meet were Hyrum, Benson, Cache and Oneida — all of these had been part of a larger Cache Stake as the populations grew in each area and then divided when membership increased sufficiently, reducing the miles covered for each one.
The news report of the event stated that “it looked rather bad for Oneida State during the early part of the program, but in the finish they were strong and the final count found them leaders and winners of the trophy.” The athletes returned by a special train from Logan, silver cup in hand. Much had been said about this silver cup and it was displayed in one of the Preston businesses’ show windows for all to appreciate the effort given. Engraved upon it was that Oneida had been victorious. Victory was sweet.
Some of these athletic contenders were in their mid-twenties, a few had been part of the Oneida Stake Academy’s track and field team.
Adam Erickson, who had been the first across the finish line in both the 100 yard dash and the 200 Yard dash, was 24 years old. He had come to Weston with his parents Ludwig and Caroline Erickson from Denver, CO, around 1900.
Herman Nuffer was born in Preston, the son of John and Louisa Nuffer, and had been on the track team for Oneida Stake Academy and played on the basketball team. He was only 20 at the time of this meet and went on to study at the University of Idaho in Moscow and share his athleticism at that level.
LeRoy Hull, had grown up on a farm in Whitney, the son of Robert and Mary Ann Hull. He ran track for the OSA. Known as Roy, in this area he placed in the top three in several of the events at the Four Stake Track meet. He later served a mission to England.
There was only one opening for women, that of the 50-Yard Dash. Oneida’s Vera Mecham, a young 15 year old, came in first. Vera was raised in Riverdale, the daughter of Leonidas and Eliza Mecham. Throughout her life she was known to be an active sports woman and a champion in both golf and bowling around the Boise area.
Others in that first meet of the Four Stakes for Oneida were Kenneth Cutler, Alma Johnson, all fleet of foot, and Edward Reed of the high hurdles, Hugh Peterson with the low hurdles and pole vault, Roy Peterson in the shot put.
Oneida stake had won by 67 points. It was a glorious day, and just the beginning of the recognition of the strengths and abilities of the tracksters that would fill these shoes in the coming years.
