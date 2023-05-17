Editorial Note: Part 323 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913
After Oneida Stake’s victory at the Four Stake Track Meet held in Logan of 1911 there was a great deal of enthusiasm and interest in pursuing those sporting events. The Silver Cup had been on exhibition for an entire year in the windows of the Cardon Jewelry Company store. It was a coveted trophy, a traveling one that went to the winner of the Four Stake Meet each year.
In August of 1912 Oneida was again included in the plans for the coming Labor Day track meet. It was the Mutual Improvement Association that planned and organized the event. A joint committee made up of MIA workers in the Cache, Hyrum, Benson and Oneida Stakes met and the decision was made to hold the annual Field meet in Preston on the upcoming holiday. Young ladies of the Cache valley would be included in the competition and in demonstrations. Richmond’s young ladies were scheduled for an exhibition drill. Girls and women could enter relay races and the 50 yard races.
Oneida Stake was honored to be chosen as the location for the upcoming Field day. “This year the meet is to be held here in our home town. The other three stakes, Benson, Cache and Hyrum, have consented to come here to compete for the cup. A special train has been secured to bring the visitors up the valley in the morning of the great day and to take them back after the grand ball at night.”
There was the opinion that this would be “the biggest day that Preston has ever seen” up to that time and the hope was strong that the residents of the whole stake would be supportive. “ All the wards of the stake are furnishing the best men they can find for these events, for we are desirous of keeping the trophy cup one more year.”
There would be more than one ball game. The main “big” game would be between the best team that Oneida Stake could find and the Cache Stake team, it was suggested that talented players from the outlying villages in the county please volunteer to be on the Oneida team. There would be a ladies’ ball game, a volleyball game between the young ladies of the visiting stakes.
Everything would be FREE of charge, except for the grand ball at night. Even refreshments would be free, with preparations already underway. The Oneida Stake was very committed to this occasion and put forth great effort. This was an opportunity to illustrate that the northern end of Cache Valley was a place of progress and talent, on their way to becoming a city.
When victory was once again achieved during these Labor Day events the leaders of the Oneida Stake were not humble as they spoke in newsprint of the conquering day. They played on the vision of their Indian mascot. “Oneida’s Belt Dangles with the Wavy scalps of Warriors Defeated…The Coveted Cup is still in the hands of the warriors of Grand Old Oneida…Big Chief Oneida is smoking the pipe of peace.
“The big day has been and gone. Again the smoke is curling over the wigwams of the Oneidas. The young braves have gone back to their labors, many wearing ribbons of blue. The females also are dreaming peacefully of the great events. They complacently smile as they remember how their winged feet out distanced their friends of the south. The old chief has quietly wrapped his blanket around him and is once more smoking the pipe of peace while majestically, in its accustomed place, the beautiful silver cup proclaims the excellence of the old Chief’s sons and daughters.”
The Hyrum Stake had come in a close second. Attendance from all over the valley was more than satisfactory. The first surprise of the day was when Oneida’s team beat the Cache Stake in baseball. The track meet provided a great deal of interest. “Our sister stakes had a ‘few’ up their sleeves in the short races and the hurdles but we more than evened up on the distance runs and the young lady events.”
There had been some fear that Hendricks, of Richmond, who held the Utah state championship for the mile, would be a big challenge. As it turned out, Enman, a young lad from Mink Creek, easily outdistanced Hendricks, a welcome surprise. The half mile was taken by Kutler, also an unknown from Oneida.
The stakes had actually been pretty evenly matched and it wasn’t until the last race, when Oneida took the relay and it gave six points over Hyrum that the victory came to Oneida. The hero of the day was E. Watkins of Hyrum, having garnered 31 points for his group.
As a social event the day was proclaimed a success by all. With no charge or fees all had felt comfortable to come and enjoy the activities. Oneida Stake expressed its appreciation to all connected with this day from all over the valley for their patronage. There was much joy in retaining the silver trophy cup.
The following year the Labor Day Field Meet for the Four Stakes took place again in Franklin county. The overall feeling was that the athletes would be a year stronger and more capable in each of the events of participation. “One of the much sought for prizes is the beautiful silver trophy cup which has been won for two years in succession by the Oneida Stake. This year the track teams are stronger than ever and some close contests are anticipated.”
There were some changes to the program. There were local bands performing. Spanish folk dancing was part of the competition. It was encouraged to bring refreshments for families attending, but there would be food vendors with reasonable pricing.
It took six railway cars to bring the southern patrons in the morning, and another group later in the day. The competition was fierce because if the trophy cup were won three years in succession it would belong to that stake forever, providing they were willing to pay 50% of the price of a new cup not to exceed $50. It turned out to be another grand day of good natured competition.
Big Chief Oneida was victorious. The trophy cup would stay in Oneida. Oneida secured 12 firsts out of 17. By points: Oneida 92, Hyrum 30, Benson 21, Cache 7. The next track meet would be held in Hyrum stake.
