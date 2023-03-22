...Another Round of Spring Snowfall...
Another band of snow is expected to work north tonight with the
potential to cause some morning rush hour traffic problems. Low
elevations may see 1 to 2 inches with 2 to 4 inches in the
mountains with locally higher amounts at pass level. Snow will
continue Wednesday in the mountains and many low elevations may
mix with or turn to rain.
Developing Town
Developing Town: Trailblazing store owners in Dayton, Preston
Editorial Note: Part 290 just between you and me — of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, Published by Daughters of the Pioneers, 1935; History of Joseph Chadwick; Preston Booster, 1912; Obituary of Dennis W. Winn; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)
Dayton, Idaho’s history states that their first settler and first store owner was Joseph Chadwick. He had been born in England in 1809 and married Mary Whitehead there in 1830. Missionaries converted their family to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1841 and they made plans to cross the Atlantic Ocean and eventually go to “Zion.” They lived in Pennsylvania for a few years. Joseph and one of his sons were attracted to the Gold Rush in California in 1854. The plan was to meet his wife and children in two and a half years in Utah, having left funds to cover this journey. Things did not work according to plan as is often the case but eventually they were reunited and then were directed to settle in Cache Valley on the Muddy River in 1860.
After time at the Fort in Franklin the Chadwicks moved north and west of that area, to a spot on a stream of water halfway between Oxford and Weston around 1867. Being the first settlers they took life as it came, together, building their home, raising cattle and sheep. Other families moved nearby. In 1868 it is recorded that Joseph Chadwick had a store in the north end of his home and travelers and freighters who passed through the area were customers. In cold weather they were able to sell meat, groceries year round. As more pioneers came to this part of the country, there became a need for a name and the community chose the name of Chadville in honor of the first to put down roots.
According to the Trailblazer the first store in what is now Preston City was owned and operated by Dennis Winn. “The business was conducted in part of his house known as the North ‘lean to.’ This was in 1874.” At that time there were very few settlers in the region.
Winn was born in Alabama, in Mobile in the winter of 1825. His family moved to Tennessee where he spent much of his growing up years. Then they moved to central Illinois where they became interested in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and joined the members of that faith. Winn served in the Nauvoo Legion in Illinois and when the residents of Nauvoo left for Iowa and the mountains far to the west he went on the trail. At Council Bluffs he joined the Mormon Battalion.
When the Battalion was disbanded in California Dennis Winn made his way back to Utah, arriving there in 1848. He married Margaret Bateman in 1849 and the couple settled in Parowan. They began raising their family. Later the Winn’s were called upon by church leaders to assist in the settling of other settlements as the church spread out and colonized over the western United States. They located in Bountiful, in Lehi, and were located in Richmond, Cache County in 1860. Twelve years later the call came to locate in Worm Creek, north over the Utah/Idaho border.
Dennis Winn is credited for building the “first house” in Preston. This was used by the freighters who carried supplies from the Salt Lake City area and the railroads to the mines in Montana and Idaho. From the lean-to on his home Winn had supplies for the freighters, but also for those pioneer farmers who were discovering the northern Cache Valley as suitable places to begin a new life so there were some small farm implements, and groceries. The store was in business for around five years, located about a mile south east of today’s Preston. This Winn family moved from Preston in 1883 to Union, UT.
The decade of the 1880’s brought more settlers to this area and there was more than one “general store.” The town had done some growing and a second store was opened up by William Chapman around 1881. He was joined by his brother-in-law James Bosworth as co-owners in the business. Others moving in bought stock in this store which was later owned by John Larson and Sons. John Larson was a very civic minded individual and later was the first mayor of the city of Preston. William Head built a store in 1887, according to the Trailblazer with his son Samuel in charge.
These were general merchandise stores, carrying a wide variety of items to fill the needs of an expanding population within a wilderness territory. “It was not uncommon for them to handle lumber, grain, farm implements, eggs, butter, poultry, and drugs, in fact, everything from Calico for dressmaking to horse liniment. There was very little money in circulation at this time, most all business was carried on by using scrip as a medium of exchange, that meant giving a slip of paper with their signature, in return for produce, or work.” Families from some distance away would bring eggs or cream to exchange for the items they sought, such as needles, thread, fabric, nails, etc. The Hometown Album states that the front of the Head Store had a place for ladies to alight from their horse or buggy when carrying produce for exchange. The Head sons had taken a large stump of a tree, carved steps into it and positioned it in front of their business to the women’s advantage when their arms were laden with items of trade.
