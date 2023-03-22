Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 290 just between you and me — of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, Published by Daughters of the Pioneers, 1935; History of Joseph Chadwick; Preston Booster, 1912; Obituary of Dennis W. Winn; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)

Dayton, Idaho’s history states that their first settler and first store owner was Joseph Chadwick. He had been born in England in 1809 and married Mary Whitehead there in 1830. Missionaries converted their family to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1841 and they made plans to cross the Atlantic Ocean and eventually go to “Zion.” They lived in Pennsylvania for a few years. Joseph and one of his sons were attracted to the Gold Rush in California in 1854. The plan was to meet his wife and children in two and a half years in Utah, having left funds to cover this journey. Things did not work according to plan as is often the case but eventually they were reunited and then were directed to settle in Cache Valley on the Muddy River in 1860.


