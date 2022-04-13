Editorial Note: Part 267 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Weston History by Lars Fredrickson;History of Weston, Idaho by Jay D. Schvaneveldt; The Oneida Stake, 100 years of LDS History in Southeastern Idaho; Franklin County Citizen
Settlers first came to Cedarville, later becoming Weston, in 1865. Due to crop failures, crickets and grasshoppers, and troubles with Natives, those first pioneers moved in and out of the area for a couple of years before actually settling in and staying. The town site moved a little closer to the freight road, the Gold Road, that went from Utah to the mines of Montana in 1867. Now they had better communication with their neighbors in Richmond and Logan. Instead of dugouts, homes were being built and all felt there was permanence in what they were creating. They even came up with a flag system to send messages back and forth between the communities. Within the next ten years there were many improvements made: a flour mill, a church/school combination meeting hall, they were given a post office and were on the official map. The land continued to produce good crops, providing the means for a living for the increasing number of families. A bridge was constructed across the Bear River which gave them easier access to the settlements to the east, including Franklin. There had been children born in this new place, and there had been deaths, the cemetery location put into use.
It was not until the turn of the century that the town of Weston was incorporated. Historians give two different years for this process, 1901 and 1903. Historian Lars Fredrickson recorded in his diary: “The Weston village was incorporated in January of this year (1903). The first village board included John Clarke, Thomas Preston, John A. Kofoed, Adam Campbell, Otto Gassman, and P. J. Sanburg. The chairman was Adam Campbell and the clerk role was filled by John. A. Kofoed.” Researching the lives of these men leaves no doubt that they were strong leaders in the village of Weston.
Only one of these men had been born and raised in Weston, born in February of 1867 while his parents were still living in a dugout. John Andrew Kofoed’s parents had emigrated from Denmark and John A. was the first white child to be born in the new community. He survived typhoid fever as a youth that brought many deaths to the village. He married “the love of his life,” Mercy Rosilpha Campbel in1889. “In 1898, even though he was a young father, John Andrew was called on a Church mission to the Central States ... John Andrew trained in medicine under the supervision of a local doctor. He helped many people including his family from the knowledge and experience he gained.” John A. Kofoed became the Franklin County clerk. He also worked as constable in Weston, taking care of wandering animals and contentious citizens.
The chairman of the trustees was Adam Campbell, born in 1836, and must have been a man with a good reputation to have been elected as the chairman of the board. Research information about him was limited.
John Henry Clarke was born in England in 1831. He married Elizabeth Heaver in 1854 and was the first postmaster when Weston was given a Post office in 1870. In those times heads of growing families were often called on missions and although Clarke was serving as the Weston bishop in 1886 he served a mission to Great Britain. When he returned in 1891 he resumed his calling as a bishop. He added 22 feet to the length of the old meeting house in 1893 and in 1895, the cornerstone for a newer and better meetinghouse was laid. In July 1900 the basement for the new chapel was excavated and rock was hauled for the foundation. The building was erected ”to the square” in 1902. At this time Bishop Clarke was released and his friend Otto Gassman sustained. Clarke passed away not long after being elected to the village board, in 1904.
Gassman was about the same age, born in Providence, UT, in 1862. His parents were pioneers, converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland. Otto Gassman was the father of two of the young men on the Weston basketball team of 1922, the Intermountain champions. He was undoubtedly a fan of the sport.
Peter James Sandberg was of Swedish birth in this Weston town of Danishmen. He came to the United States with his parents at age 25 in 1877. He served more than one mission back to his native land, but he farmed in Idaho and was an active businessman. He conducted a hotel in Preston before his death in 1921.
Thomas Preston came to this area from Canada. He was a merchant in Weston, running the Preston Brothers store which also served as a hotel and social center for the community for 42 years. He became known throughout southern Idaho as “judge,” a member of the Idaho legislature six terms and active in the irrigation developments of Franklin and Oneida counties. “For 22 years he was clerk, legal adviser and treasurer of Weston, where he lived most of his life, and was secretary of the Weston Irrigation Co. for more than 25 years.
He was a stockholder and president of Twin Lakes Canal Co. 22 years, and assisted in irrigation development of the area. He was one of seven members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called to open the Northwestern States mission in 1897 and was recognized at one time as among 17 persons who had served in the LDS Sunday School organization more than 25 years.”
The role of the Village boards of these years was one of encouraging progress among the citizens in the development of their communities. Weston went from dugout homes to a prosperous village. When the Weston Reservoir broke and needed repair or a new church or school was needed the village board organized the doing of it. They got their own Weston railroad station, even though historians said it took 19 years to accomplish. Phones, electricity, on and on, development, still the jobs of village boards, or city councils.