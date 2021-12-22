Editorial Note: Part 252 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1932, 1946-49; Cache Valley Newletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Local resident memories
In the heydays of Oxford, Idaho, the 1880s, one of the favored activities was that of ice skating from Oxford to Coulam, a settlement just west of Banida near the railroad. This was possible due to the sloughs in that area and the marshy stretches over the miles. Skaters had to have strength and stamina skating that course due to the growth protruding through the ice.
The favored spot for skating for those living in the growing town of Preston around the 1900s was known as Viney’s Pond. It still exists but is much smaller than in those times, in the southwest part of the city. According to local residents, Viney’s Pond would have reached from 2nd South to 8th South streets. It was formed from drainage from the northern area where there were few homes at the time, most homes being in the south of town. Viney’s Pond was a long pond and was good for hockey or racing. It wasn’t as deep as some of the other nearby ponds and was close to town, so it was the most popular place for the skaters. It was always full.
The skates of that day were not shoe skates. Only professional skaters used shoe skates, with a longer blade. The recreational skaters used a skate that was a blade with a clamp on the toe and a strap for the ankle, with a place to snug your heel. The clamp was tightened to a skater’s shoe with a key or a lever. “You had to have a tough pair of shoes to fasten skates to – good hard leather heel, no half-rubber.”
Leland (Sheeley) Chatterton and Reed Hart were both athletic young men at that time and were recognized as the “best skaters in town” among their peers. Quoting Sheeley, “Reed was a fast, graceful skater. He and I raced a lot. On a short race, like 50-60 yards, I could beat him –because I was smaller and could get away faster. But on the longer races, with his long legs, he’d beat me. Of course he was a natural long-distance runner anyway.”
When there were enough kids wanting a hockey game they would put Steeley on one team, Reed on the other and the rest would fall into place, and the game was on. “All the clubs were from apple trees and the puck was anything we could find. Nobody ever saw a real puck on the ice.” There was no “real rink” and they had to learn to avoid stumps, limbs frozen down in the ice and rocks that might be sticking up.
As the town of Preston grew, the need for safe winter activities was recognized and in December of 1932 the American Legion combined funds and efforts with the fathers of Preston City to arrange for and prepare a place for an ice-skating pond “about 100 feet in diameter between the Anderson Lumber company and the Utah Power & Light Company. The ground was ready and water was soon to be turned in, frozen in layers and available for action. The American Legion Ice Pond was built with the idea in mind of having it frequented with skaters, both fancy and otherwise.” Although the idea for the pond was the Legion’s, they gave credit for the pond to Mr. Ernest Card of the Preston City Water Department for its completion and excellence.
The community’s response was one of gratitude and the skaters put it to good use. There were even events where professional skaters from Logan and other places were invited to perform as an event for the viewing public. Jack Croft of Logan brought his “ amateur fancy ice skater troupe” north for a performance at the request of the Preston Jaycees. No charge, just fun.
Weston’s youngsters were given a good ice rink in the winter of 1949. It was located west of the Weston railroad station. Banida’s location on Poverty Flats with fairly level ground has usually had an active pond for skaters from near and far throughout the county.