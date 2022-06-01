Editorial Note: Part 274 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: St Joseph–Mapleton 100 years of History in Cub River Canyon, 1891-1991, by Mapleton Centennial Committee; Cache Valley Newsletter compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1924; Memories of Stanton M. Hawkes;
World War I brought changes in lifestyle to the entire world, including the residents of Franklin County. When “the boys” left this area as members of the U.S. Armed Forces, who could have guessed the experience would have such a lasting impact on this part of the nation — on the other side of the globe! Even their ideas of recreation and acceptable society took a definite twist.
As stated earlier in this column, dancing had been one of the main forms of entertainment and reason for gathering together since the early years of settlement. All that was needed for a dance was a couple of musicians to play a fiddle or a violin, and a little open space. It might be earth packed, it might be a small wooden platform, about enough room for two sets of square dancers, according to the Cub River history. The acceptable dance forms might include a Cotillion if they were for an elegant affair, or a quadrille, maybe some waltzes. This description of the Cub River social event was similar to the rest of the northern Cache Valley settlements: Whitney, Riverdale, Clifton, Mink Creek, Weston, etc. in all directions. It was simply how it was done. People traveled long miles by horse and buggy to attend.
History shows that there were quite a few gifted musicians in this little corner of Idaho. Professor C. J. Engar of the Oneida Stake Academy did some moonlighting at the Preston Opera House by renting the hall and putting on a dance, particularly to honor departing or returning soldiers. Knowing the musicians in the area, Engar could quickly assemble an orchestra for a dance. One was a youngster named “Kid Hawkes”, known at home as Stanton, who became a good drummer and went on to play in other ensembles.
With the exposure to the more “worldly ways” those men returning from the battle lines of World War I and the more sophisticated eastern United States and Europe had different expectations of their lives ”at home.” Not that the soldiers had great amounts of time for dancing during the war, but the years following brought new freedoms, new styles of music and behavior, including fashion. A revolution of a different kind. The dance world was part of it.
In this area more dances were planned and well attended. “The dances at the Preston Opera House must be gaining in popularity by the size of the crowd every Saturday night.---A grand married folks dance will be given in the Blue Villa Hall Friday night, Feb 2, All married folds are expected to participate. “
Those “Roaring Twenties” arrived. Newell Hart stated, “back in the 1920’s we thought of ourselves as belonging to a somewhat liberated generation. At least we had certainly graduated from the restrictions as outlined in 1914 in a southern Idaho newspaper, a piece which said that no one under 18 could attend a dance unless accompanied by a parent. I remember dancing all over Cache Valley at the age of 14 and 15 – and all my buddies were there too, but none of our parents. They were at home. Which is where we thought they belonged. That 1914 article went on– The moonlight waltz must also go, and heads must be kept apart in the dreamy waltz. The bunny hug, the grizzly bear, Texas Tommy, shrimp wiggle, and bumble bee trot are under the ban, and all other dances which do not conform to the old two-step and waltz music.“
The foxtrot and the one step were still popular. The limber bodied youth welcomed the Charleston dance steps with the twists and foot movements. Movies and Broadway featured music with a slightly different beat: the Black Bottom, the Varsity Drag, the Shimmy. When Rudolph Valentino of Hollywood danced the French Tango in a popular movie, it became more acceptable on the dance floors across the nation.
Our existing Opera halls and the recreational halls of the various wards around the county provided the spaces for dancing, but also some limitations, often being scheduled for other events, theatrical performances, visiting dignitaries to this growing and expanding area.
Local entrepreneurs recognized the demand and expanded their ideas of what a “dance hall” would entail. It was good business to plan for a confectionary to be located close by, if not part of the hall itself. Orchestras large and small organized and learned the new catchy rhythms of the jazz age. The music challenged the musicians’ abilities and made it exciting for musicians as well as dancers. Ragtime was fun, the hemlines of the young ladies’ dresses got up off the floor, exposed some leg and made it more possible to execute some of the intricate dance steps that were becoming the rage.