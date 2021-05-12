(Editorial Note: Part 202 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1913; Preston News, 1914.)
After the population of Preston became aware that Sheriff David Davis captured the bootleggers around American Falls, the city founders of Preston must have taken a look at the situation closer to home. The acreage of Oneida County was on the verge of dividing and Preston was hoping to become the seat of the new county to be formed. Other communities were also vying for that position. Perhaps that influenced the publication of this editorial in January of 1913:
“Owing to the pernicious (ruinous or harmful) conditions which have prevailed in this city for some time, the city board through the initiative of Mayor J. N. Larsen, temporarily revoked the license of one pool hall and served notice on others to set their houses in order.
“For a long time past an enormous quantity of whiskey has been sold in this city, but the officers of the city have been powerless to check its sale, and even when conviction seemed certain technicalities would crop up that juries have been unable to bring in a fair verdict. The sale of whiskey has become so great that the authorities, ecclesiastical as well as civil, have combined to curtail its sale, hence the resolution of the mayor.
“It is absolutely known to the police that intoxicating liquor is being sold in a score or more places, and the parties engaged in the sale, because of their position in social and business circles, have surprised the authorities not a little, and it is also claimed that a great deal of liquor comes from the pool halls.
“It is also known that the authorities have the names of probably twenty minors who have been seen at times in an intoxicated condition and all through whiskey received from those who carry on a systematic system of bootlegging and some of these sources and those who practice it have astounded many.
“The editor of this paper has always believed that the only way to control the business is to strictly regulate it. ... we would know who sold the stuff, while under the present system many people are seeking to take in the almighty dollar through the bootlegging avenue – which neither brings money into the city treasury or morals into the home. If the law compels the druggist to live up to the law then it should compel every avenue of business that sells the stuff on the side, to do the same.
“We are too prone to decry the officers for not taking violators, but we only are to blame because we don’t give them the support they need. The man that follows bootlegging for a living is a flagrant violator of the law but the man who bootlegs and runs it in connection with another business is even worse.
“The mayor should be sustained.”
Editor Watkin Roe caused a stir among the population. People felt that the city board was being brought into unfavorable light on the liquor question. That was not his intention and he said he knew that the authorities had high opinions of the city board members serving in 1913.
Roe felt they were progressive in their ideas, a bit young perhaps, but having the energy needed in such a young community. Actually they had been working to put down the bootlegging that was going on.
The mayor had been urged to come out with his statement. The Preston Booster had been at fault for not stating the involvement of the city board and it was certain that the ecclesiastical authorities had none but the best feelings towards the city administration. That said, he still felt that the mayor’s statement should be sustained.
Eighteen months later in the summer of 1914, Preston now being the county seat of Franklin County, there was a question of justice being dispensed with an “inconsistent hand” when some young men were caught with “a pint bottle of beer” in their possession. It was felt that a reprimand was necessary, and a small fine. However a fine of $50 was beyond reason. Another boy, was placed under $500 bond for bootlegging and his prior life had been without blemish.
At this same time “a man, drunk, disorderly and resisting an officer in the discharge of his duty was fined $12.50.” This case was never even tried and no evidence given as to where he had obtained the liquor. Somehow the guilty parties were getting away from justice for their deeds.
Several eyewitness accounts were reported, yet justice in the city seemed to be blind. The question continually up for discussion was whether Franklin County was ‘wet or dry.’
Only a few months later that question was answered. “No Booze for Franklin County — Judge Budge renders a decision which he holds that Franklin County is Dry.” The case was that of the State of Idaho vs. Tippets (of Franklin County). Attorney A. W. Hart was the defense attorney. Budge ruled, “There can be no question as to the status of Franklin County. Originally the people of old Oneida County expressed themselves that old Oneida County should be dry, and while there were a few who did not agree, it was almost unanimous. Old Oneida County was dry for several years and then Franklin County was created out of the territory comprising old Oneida County. ... It was settled that Franklin County was dry and that he did not believe that the Supreme Court of this state would hold otherwise, should the matter be presented to them for determination.” Judge A. Budge was over the Fifth District of southeast Idaho and later that same year was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court.