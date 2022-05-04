Editorial Note: Part 270 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1935; Hometown Album, edited by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; History of Weston, Idaho by Lars Fredrickson; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho
Once a community developed with a sufficient number of residents their plans and thoughts seemed to expand to their needs beyond the family circle. Buildings beyond cabins, outbuildings and barns were planned to offer places for education, worship and sociability.
In the beginning often one structure would provide the space for all three of these pursuits. Generally the first building was thought of as the “school house,” but with movable furniture, enough benches, a source of warmth in winter months, the building was used for church meetings on the Sabbath, weekdays for students and the teacher, possibly a gathering place for citizens for town decisions, and a weekend night for a social. Dances were the most common form of entertainment. The social might be a performance of the students, a play or recital for an audience, and then followed by a dance. Dancing was a major outlet for friendship and fun after a week of toil and being challenged by their surroundings.
Music was provided in the early times by “live bands,” community members who were musicians as well as farmers or whatever their chosen business might be. A fiddle, a violin, a banjo, perhaps an accordion or a harmonica made up the basics for most bands, throw in a trumpet or sax if one was available, and the stage was set for dancing.
Parents often brought their children to the dance and the youngest would be wrapped up for comfort and put to sleep on the benches against the walls. Older ones learned the rudiments of dancing at a young age.
Lars Fredrickson recounts that a log school house was built in Weston in 1869, 18 feet by 30 feet. They used benches made from a slab of wood with four holes, wooden pegs inserted, to serve as legs for the bench, no desks because the knees of the students could be used to hold their slates for writing.
He tells of a dance in Weston in 1873 being disturbed by some “Franklin roughs. They all had .44 six guns in their belts and danced without buying a ticket. They started to abuse the people and then went outside and commenced shooting and said they could whip all of Weston.” The dance manager was August W. Thomsen, an old sailor, and he tried to reason with them, but “they were itching for a fight.” Thomsen said, “I will tell you what I will do. If you will lay your pistols and knives down and use your hands, I will agree myself to give you all four all the fight you want, and I won’t call on anyone to help me either.” The roughs would not accept his challenge and left. The dance went on as if nothing had happened. Thomsen must have had a reputation that spread as far as Franklin.
The Trailblazer depicts a common practice in Preston homes of 1877 to have small dances in individual homes. They simply moved the furniture back and only needed one instrument, “or if an instrument was not available, one or more expert players of comb music or whistlers would play the old time square dances.” The so-called round dances were considered indecent.
With no electricity the light provided was from candles or a coal oil lamp. Comb music was played with a thin piece of paper over the teeth of a comb and the player providing the tune as he blew on this pressed to his mouth. Recorded from 1878 is their “first real dance music which consisted of two violins played by two brothers, Nels and Soren Petersen. Others from the area who furnished music at this time were Edward Clayton, George and John Taylor who each played an accordion and mouth organ.”
When a couple got married it was nearly an expected thing to have a dance that was open to the public. Dances were also a way of raising funds for various village projects. A basket dance, or a lunch box social was popular. Ladies attending brought lunch in a covered container, placed all together, out of sight of those who would be doing the bidding. Generally the food from the gals with the best reputations as good cooks, no matter her age, would bring a good price. But romances also influenced the cost. At the intermission time an auctioneer would auction off each lunch and the highest bidder would pair with the young (or not so young) lady to partake of the refreshments. This also provided a time for the musicians as well as the dancers to get some well-earned rest before concluding the dance.