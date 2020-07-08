(Editorial Note: Part 163 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1907-13; Franklin County Citizen, 1918-20; Wood Stoves and Woolen Stockings by Ann Godfrey Hansen)
The products available to the shopper on the shelves of a drug store a century past were touted in newspapers of that time. Some could be had by mail as well as purchased at the closest drug store. “Closest drug store” could easily be 60 miles or more distant, and delivery from shop to residence would be by a team of horses and a wagon of some description.
Ease for a discomfort was not quick, nor was a trip to a doctor. The peddlers that made the rounds of settlements, selling their wares, often had various concoctions: “mustard ointment, liniments, various kinds of salves and corn cures. Some liniments were used on the sore joint and bellyaches of both man and beast.” The treatments of yore might have differed but human ailments, however, were much the same as we have today.
Most pioneer homes had one or more cupboards that “contained castor oil, Epsom salts, senna leaves, vermifuge, canker medicine and Ward’s liniment.” In the Preston Booster of 1912 is this enticing ad: “Try Ton-so-la for sore throat, Canker, etc. Make the Liver Do its Duty — Nine times in ten when the liver is right the stomach and bowels are right. Carter’s Little Livers Pills gently but firmly compel a lazy liver to do its duty. Cures constipation, indigestion, sick headache, and distress after eating. A small pill, small dose, small price.” All druggists should have this product. However, the ‘genuine’ item must bear this signature – Brent Something-or other. (I couldn’t decipher the surname)
Some patent medicines were advertised on the sides of farm buildings. Travelers in this area will be familiar with one from Dr. Pierce that can be seen south of Logan, UT as well as in Richmond. This bit from the newspaper adds information regarding that product. “Dr. Pierce’s Pleasant Pellets regulate and invigorate stomach, liver and bowels. Sugar-coated, tiny granules, easy to take as candy.”
Sloan’s Liniment was a pain reliever of the first degree, particularly Rheumatic Pains. Good for pain of any sort, it penetrated, without rubbing, through the muscular tissue right to the bone — relieving the congestion and giving permanent as well as temporary relief. Three testimonials from users of Sloan’s praised its effectiveness.
What better proof would a reader need? The ad claimed it was an excellent remedy for sprains, bruises, sore throat, asthma. One could even apply it with a brush. “At all dealers. Price, $.25, $. 50, and $1. Sloan’s book on Horses, Cattle, Sheep and Poultry sent free. Address Dr. Earl S. Sloan, Boston, Mass.”
Hemorrhoids of today were more commonly referred to as piles back then. This ad from 1912 had to be noticed by anyone so suffering. “Piles cured in 6 to 14 days. Your druggist will refund money if PAZO Ointment fails to cure any case of itching, blind, bleeding or protruding Piles in 6 to 14 days.” A mere $.50 for the salve.
The common cold is common now; it was common then. There were multiple ‘cures’ available on the druggist shelves. “To cure a cold in one day. Take Laxative Bromo Quinine tablets. Druggists refund money if it fails to cure. E. W. Grove’s signature is on each box. $.25” Another was called Piso’s — ”the name to remember when you need a remedy for coughs and Colds.” Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup for Children covered many complaints of a young child: teething, softens the gums, reduces inflammation, allays pain, cures wind colic. All for only 25 cents a bottle.