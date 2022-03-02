(Editorial Note: Part 261 — of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, February-March, 1922; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, compiled by Daughters of the Pioneers)
Some memories are centered around big events in life and in 1922, this was a big one for this little corner of Idaho. A century ago Franklin County had bragging rights about the Idaho state championship in the sport of basketball. It was the late winter, end of the basketball season and the Weston High School team had been a threat to every opposing team for the entire season. Their coach was Ivan Decker. Weston was a fairly new high school at that time.
The winter of 1922 the local high schools had their own teams. It was part of their physical education curriculum and of great interest to each of the small towns that could field a team. There was a league that covered the schools throughout Cache Valley, on both sides of the state borders. One of Weston’s chief opponents was Oneida Stake Academy, coached by Packer who was a bit of a celebrity in these parts from his legendary basketball skills during his own hoopster days.
In the Franklin County Citizen of that year it is pretty obvious that the paper had missed reporting on the Weston team’s prowess or victories until they met and conquered the Academy team. Up until then various games of Oneida had been published with varying results. In the February 1st edition there were three different references to the game that had taken place earlier that week. Even then these references only appeared on the last page of the paper, under a column entitled ‘Local News.’
The little paragraph reported, “The unbeatable Weston team played the Oneida Academy team here Tuesday evening with such vim and force that the school boys here did not really have a look-in. In the first half, however, the Academy had forged a basket or two ahead, but this only added zest and spice to the proceedings as the Weston boys came back with steam roller effect that it amounted almost to a crime the way they rolled up the baskets. Weston’s team clearly showed experience and tricky playing and the weakening of the home team being unable to withstand the onslaught caused the result of 54 to 25 in Weston’s favor.” The following week this same paragraph was on the front page of the Feb. 8 issue.
After that game, declared a massacre, the Academy had a banquet and a dance given for the Weston visitors. This brought out good feelings on the part of both teams and all left the event knowing there would be more games ahead and “may the best team win.”
In this same last page column was the promise of another game. “Wesley Fifield, he of the sporting instinct, Weston, imbued with the might and prowess of his own boys as he should be--has become intoxicated with success and is put with a challenge to the Preston All Stars, He also suggests that the game may be made substantially worthwhile. Dr. Packer who guides the destinies of the All Stars has also his wind and fighting clothes on and he is arranging the date when the teams will meet. We hope before another issue to give out the date of this great battle and we venture to state that if it is held in the gymnasium there will be the biggest crowd present to see these two teams go to a finish. As suitable attire for the occasion we suggest real honest to goodness armor, ball bats and boxing gloves. We are waiting for the articles to be signed up and for hostilities to commence.”
The game must have taken place, although there are no copies of those particular editions in the archives of the paper. There was a comment in a Weston news section on February 22 that gives the outcome of two following games.
On the 14th the Weston basketball team had beaten the Oneida team with a lopsided score of 49 to 6. Then just four days later Weston’s basketball team took on Logan’s Agricultural College Freshman team and beat them with a score of 19 to 18. Basketball season was far from being over for the Weston High School team of 1922 and its coach, Ivan Decker. They would be going to the Gem State Tourney in March.