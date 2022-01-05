(Editorial Note: Part 253 — of a series of further development in the early days of life in Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1908-1911; Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1922; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Southeastern Advocate, 1914)
Generally the idea of sleigh riding conjures a mental image of today’s synthetic or metal slabs of one shape or another used to slide down a slope of fairly packed snow. A century past, and beyond, large sleighs were the winter means of conveyance and, in this area of the world, were pulled by horses to travel, often lengthy distances.
The newspapers warned of the dangers of avalanches catching travelers as they crossed the slopes connecting this region. An advertisement from the 1908 Preston News described qualities to seek in purchasing a sleigh. “Made of 5 years Natural Cured Timber — Better ironed and built stronger than any sleigh offered — compare prices and terms — Sidney Stevens Implement Company.” There was an ordinance considered by officials as to the proper width of the steel runner blades.
Our early newspapers speak of residents in Arbon Valley coming down this way by sleigh to Malad. One of the big attractions during the winter, when the farm labor eased a bit, was that of dances. Dancers in the area traveled to Dayton, to Gem Valley, from Mink Creek to Franklin, by sleigh, with sleigh bells ringing to lighten the cold of the snowy nights. Those in law enforcement transferred prisoners from one community to another in horse-drawn sleighs. Accidents happened, turn overs that dumped the occupants out into the snowbanks. Horses, people and the sleigh might all be in need of some type of repair.
Blacksmiths were the repairmen of that time for many lines of equipment, including the large sleighs. “Now is the time to bring in your sleighs and have them shod and repaired ready for use. We have a full line of sleigh steels and can fix up your old sleigh good as new. Expert Horseshoeing, blacksmithing and Auto repair work. — White and Erley, Proprs. Located one block north of Idaho State Bank (in Preston).”
Mink Creek village spreads over several miles in length and resident Hannah Nelson Pearson grew up in the northernmost regions, known as the Klondike. She loved singing in the church choir and would describe the fun of sleighing from Klondike to the center of the community and the church meetinghouse for choir practice. Her mother would heat large stones in the oven, then would wrap the stones in quilts and place them in the front of the sleigh to help the riders stay warm on the ten mile ride down to the practice, picking up other songsters along the way. It was important to limit the singing time to ensure some heat left on the return trip.
Of course there were dangers in sleigh travel, but two similar activities, whirling and shining, were particularly dangerous to anyone observing the twisting sleigh.
Whirling is not easy to illustrate — the simple definition is “to turn around, or rotate rapidly.” There were several street corners in Preston that were favorite spots for sleigh drivers to whirl, some in the middle of downtown during the early 1900’s. The place was not overpopulated so there was adequate space.
Ron Hawkes told this story in the Cache Valley Newsletter:
“Stanton Hawkes’ (class)room was going for a sleigh ride. Stan had permission from Dad to use our team and sleigh ... I wanted to be a big shot, even though this group was two grades below me. I went to Stan as the kids were getting into the sleigh on the Jefferson school corner and said Dad had decided that I, Ron, must go and drive the team. Stan fell for the story and gave me the lines.
“We hadn’t gone very far when the kids wanted to whirl so I whirled the sleigh around on the Opera House corner. We hit the snow bank with the sleigh and turned it bottom side up. The horses ran and I couldn’t hold them; they headed for home. As they turned in the lane to the barn they straddled the fence. Jim Jensen had a water hydrant on the fence line in front of his house. The sleigh cut out the fence and broke the hydrant off. The water was shooting 15 feet in the air … After the mess was cleaned up Dad came looking for me. I had left and gone to the picture show…and that is where he found me.”
Shining and whirling were exciting. The old bank corner was known by the young blades of that time as “the old Whirly Go Round.” It was dangerous for the horses as well as the occupants of the sleights. “There were a lot of sleighs that ended up back to the barnyards upside down — the kids still uptown — but the horses knowing the way back home.”
One can imagine the possibilities of injuries to an innocent observer when a whipping sleigh headed in their direction, let alone those riding in the sleigh. In January of 1915 the paper published this short admonition:
“Leander Silstead was arrested by Night Marshal Winward for whirling down a street corner in a bob sleigh. He was fined $15. This should serve as a warning as there is much danger from this practice to passing pedestrians.”