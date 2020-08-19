(Editorial note: Part 170 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen; Preston Citizen; Larsen-Sant Historical Collections)
The Preston Municipal Airport nearly faded away for a few years following the deaths of two young aspiring pilots in 1938. As with all things unused it began to deteriorate with the forces of nature taking over. Valley winds brought in dirt and sand to downgrade the runways that had been established. If there were cracks in surfaces as weed seeds found their way in and flourished. The large, virtually empty hangar building was occupied by a CCC Camp for a few years.
However not everyone’s enthusiasm for flying was squelched. Americans were well aware of the actions of Nazi Germany towards the countries near its borders, that were making the news in 1937 and expanding with months passing.
In 1940, Preston residents “Phil West, Vernon Cook, Dean Knudsen and Charlie Miller, bought a 5t hp Taylor airplane in Provo and had it ferried to Logan where they learned to fly under the tutelage of instructors LeVe Kidman and Grant Skeen.”
When World War II was declared after the attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941 West closed the doors of his automobile agency and began his love of flying as a business. He got his commercial pilot’s license and his instructor’s rating and proceeded to teach flying in Logan. He did so for over two years in the training service program.
“Bruce Wallace, instructor in the Preston High School in science and aeronautical subjects, was granted a lease on the Preston airport in 1942 by the City Council and Preston’s mayor, J. C. Forsgren, but all efforts to gain government contracts were to no avail.
“The airport was not put into operation until July of 1944, when Bruce Wallace and Philips L. West of Logan, formed a company known as Intermountain Air Service.”
Before there could be any service the partnership had the project of resurrecting the disappearing airport area, getting it back in shape so that it could be used in the way it was intended. That project lasted two months, scraping off the sand dunes that had built up on the south end of the landing strip. The jungle of weeds was so bad that a map was needed in order to locate the runways and clear them sufficiently to handle the hoped-for traffic.
West and Wallace worked together to rehabilitate it for aviation operations. During this time the CCC camp had moved out and a family was living in the hangar, caretakers for the area. The partners got the place in shape and Phil West obtained a flying school certificate.
“They secured designation for the airport and put three training planes into operation.” The men set up a flying school, advertising, “You too can learn to Fly!” and in what they claimed as the world’s safest airplanes, Piper Cubs Instruction was sponsored by the Intermountain Air Service. It was noted” Intermountain Air Service stresses safety first and last.”
Phil West and Sam Merrill gave private instruction to boys, girls and men of this part of the state for three months. “They trained around 450 students on the field on the G. I. Bill during the next four years. The Preston Airport became the base headquarters for instruction at Bancroft, Soda Springs, Malad and Grace. Flying instructors worked those fields and the service and repair work was done at Preston.” Some of those students became pilots in World War II.
From an article in the Preston Citizen, December, 1944, written by Bruce Wallace: “After a lapse of four years, the Preston Municipal Airport has again been designated. Since July 26, 1944, Preston has been under (the) almost constant sound of propellers. Practically no commercial use had ever been made of this valuable municipal asset.” At that time the hangar, long vacant, was now the home for five airplanes. There were underground gasoline pumps to give service for visiting aircraft. West and Wallace set up systems for agricultural use: scattering seeds, phosphate fertilizer, insect poison and numerous other possibilities.
It was recognized that the airport needed to be expanded for increased use with longer runways and various other improvements with an eye to the future and post-war traffic.