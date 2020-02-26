(Editorial Note: Part 144 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1952-1964; Life History; Interview with Lori T. Balls, daughter.)
Sheriff Lee Hansen chose not to run in the 1952 election and the Republican party chose a young man who had been in the military during World War II to be their candidate.
LaRay (Ray) O. Talbot was born in October of 1924, and started life as the eldest son of Orville LaRay Talbot and Elizabeth Ann Martin on their farm in Winder. He graduated from Preston High School. With some friends he attended a dance at Clifton and became smitten by a young lady named Royla Perkins. After what they called “a courtship across the River” the two were married in December of 1944. Eleven days after the wedding Ray was shipped off to the Pacific Front, a Merchant Marine. He was on active duty serving aboard ammunition ships and troop transports for the next two years.
Eight years after the war, Talbot was building a life for his family in Franklin County, and considering a new career as county sheriff.
“If elected, I will follow a program of understanding and respect for the law. I will serve all of you promptly and with equal justice. I will endeavor to carry on the work of this office for the good of All of the people. I will appreciate your support,” he said in that 1952 election bid. He was 28 years of age and he won the election.
The roads had improved in the county, some paved, some dirt, but the driving didn't necessarily match. There were rollovers, collisions, vehicles large and small, day and night, and generally there were survivors, but on occasion there were fatalities. Included were farm accidents with large, and getting larger, farm equipment. Talbot's years of growing up on a farm served him well in the proper operations of machinery.
Sheriff Talbot spent a lot of time investigating the accidents that covered both the state highway and the many county roads during his tenure.
Vandalism contributed to some situations with the traffic. Some person or party had been bending over and defacing highway signs on the state roads, resulting in serious accidents. The sheriff warned he would prosecute anyone caught damaging the signs.
Talbot also issued a strict warning to all county youths and their parents concerning vandalism with air rifles and .22 rifles. County boys were shooting in posted areas, at highway and railroad sign and on private property. Many mishaps were caused and several animals killed.
During the first years of Talbot serving there was a great deal of thievery and burglary. Farms were a target for youths and they were picked up for trespassing, for stealing chickens, gasoline and tools.
Burglars broke into a wholesale warehouse at Weston and escaped in a pickup truck with some $4,000 in merchandise. Entrance was gained by cutting an 18 inch square in the east wall of the building. Tools used for the break-in, a 30-inch bar, hacksaw blade and brace and bit, were found on the outside of the building. Stolen were: 38 cases of cigarettes, two cases of cigars, four boxes of candy bars, two cases of assorted candy and four cases of aspirin tablets. Sheriff Talbot commented that “the culprits may well need (those aspirin) when - and if - they are apprehended.”
Teenagers broke into Brookside, north of Preston. Entrance had been gained by breaking a lock on the front door. Numerous cases of beer, candy, gum and cartons of cigarettes were taken. All of the kids confessed to also stealing gasoline.
Guns were another target for thieves. Smashing in a rear door, thieves stole merchandise valued at nearly $800 from the Idaho Billiard Hall. Ten rifles and shotguns were taken. Sheriff Talbot sent out a descriptions of the guns and their serial numbers to the law enforcement agencies throughout the west. Later more guns were taken from a home in Preston. The offenders were not teens, but aged 35 and 28, already with growing police records.
During the winter of 1956 three Idaho Falls youths were caught near the scene of a burglary at Winder. They admitted having stolen a truck in Idaho Falls, driving to Downey where they stole a passenger car. Arriving in Winder they entered Marion’s Service station by breaking glass on the front door and unlatching the night lock, then took cakes, cigarettes and two flashlights. From there they entered the Winder church. Sheriff Talbot, on patrol in early morning hours, noticed the open door of the church and investigated. The boys escaped out a back door but Talbot caught them on afoot in a field behind the church. Finding nothing particularl to take in the church building, the boys had taken knives and slashed window drapes. Two of the boys had been in the state reformatory and recently paroled. The third one was well known to the Idaho Falls police officers who were pleased to have the three in their custody.
“Stripping” available unoccupied automobiles appeared to be a lucrative hobby for some people. Talbot took into custody three youth in their late teens. They were booked on charges of stealing equipment from automobiles. The Sheriff worked with the city police, solving area problems where hub caps, fender skirts, and everything easily removable, had been taken from used car lots and privately-owned automobiles. 23 hub caps were reported missing in one week. Theft of hub caps was not a minor thing: these were metal, not plastic in those days. They were costly, from $45 to $65 a set, depending on the auto, and brought a good price on the black market.