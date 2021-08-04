(Editorial Note: Part 233 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1924-1930; Franklin County Extension records.)
Although the 4-H program began officially in the United States in 1902, it wasn’t until 10 years later, 1912, that the program came to the state of Idaho as part of the extension program through the land grant universities. Our first recorded Extension Agent was Lucius Clark in 1918. He farmed in Treasureton and also taught school there. He had come from Freedom, WY, by a long route through the LDS Colonies of Mexico before arriving in Idaho, with training at the Agricultural College in Logan. The next extension agent was M. A. Powell who had the position from 1920 to 1929.
The Franklin County Citizen of 1928, does mention a young lady from Oxford, Miss Alta Fisher, as being awarded “second high in a pig contest” that had been won by a young man from Emmett, ID. However, Alta was attending high school in Bancroft at this time and that is where her membership in the 4-H program was located. She had been in 4-H for two years, and in later years she continued to do well in her livestock projects. Franklin County was still waiting for the 4-H interests to arrive.
By April of 1929, the 4-H program had come to Franklin County. The Extension Agent then was Ezra T. Benson, of Whitney, ID. He had received his post secondary education at Utah State Agricultural College in Logan and having grown up on a farm in the county he was very aware of the possible benefits that the ‘new’ youth program could provide for the farm families of this area.
That spring the Franklin County Sugar Co., was offering $100 in cash prizes for the best club work in sugar beets for 1929. All prizes had to be obtained through a standard 4-H club organization. Benson had drawn up the rules for the contest and cooperated with any boy or girl interested in the selection of a leader and the organization of a standard 4-H club in their communities. The judges of the contest would be the County Extension Agent and the District Extension Agent.
The rules were quite specific. The club member had to grow at least one acre of sugar beets, the contract for the beets was to be in the name of the youth, not a parent, each field was to be measured by someone from the Sugar Company and the measurements submitted to the office of the county agent by mid July. As it is today in 4-H work, there was the need of keeping an accurate record of the project, labor, costs, returns, etc., along with a written story giving details of how the work had gone through the summer. Prizes from the company ranged from $20 to $5.
Agent Benson went to the various communities around the county and stirred the interest of many. When he arrived at the locations for a meeting, usually the youth had already found an adult leader and some had ideas of more than sugar beets for different projects. The prizes offered by the Sugar Company was just an added incentive. Part of that $100 was a big draw.
The annual statewide convention of Idaho 4-H clubs was held that year at Pocatello in June, at the University of Idaho, Southern Branch, for two days of conference, consisting of demonstrations, lessons, classwork and lectures. Franklin county was ready, sending to the convention, three calf clubs, one sheep club and two sugar beet clubs. The total membership of these clubs was about 50. There was also some girls club work and some home demonstrations offered at the convention.
4-H in Franklin County was off to a good start. By the end of that summer of 1929, County Agent Ezra T. Benson announced that in September the 4-H clubs of the county would hold their first Achievement Day. Several state officials would be on hand to do livestock judging and the awarding of achievement pins to meritorious club members.
By this time there were five clubs in the county. All members would bring their livestock and samples of their agricultural projects to Preston and the whole day would be spent in judging and exhibiting contests. The purpose of this day was to acquaint the boys with judging, demonstration and show ring work, and also to select those club members who would represent the county in the district fair at Blackfoot, ID. This was heady stuff for young people barely acquainted with the 4-H program.