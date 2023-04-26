...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Direct Communications donates to local school districts
Direct Communications recently donated $8,933 to the Preston School District and $12,376 to the West Side School District for the 2022 year.
The donations came through a program called “Upgrade Your School,” which Direct Communications created in 2019 to offer new and upgrading customers the opportunity to select the school district they wish to receive their first month’s payment.
The schools are able to use the money towards programs, improvements, infrastructure, or wherever they deem a need. West Side has utilized the money to help finish construction on their multipurpose center and more specifically to purchase kitchen equipment. Preston has put the funds towards a new inclusive playground at the elementary school.
Coming out of Covid, the district used the funds that year to hold an Evening Educator Gala, where teachers were provided with a catered meal and recognized for the positive difference they made in the lives of students during those trying times. In other years, the money was given directly to the schools for the leadership teams to determine how to spend it to best meet needs and maximize the impact on the students.
Numerous other Idaho school have received donations through the program. In total, for 2022, the Upgrade Your School Program has donated $86,163. Since 2019, the program has donated over $273,000 to local schools with almost $58,000 of that contributed to Preston and West Side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.