Direct Communications recently donated $8,933 to the Preston School District and $12,376 to the West Side School District for the 2022 year.

The donations came through a program called “Upgrade Your School,” which Direct Communications created in 2019 to offer new and upgrading customers the opportunity to select the school district they wish to receive their first month’s payment.


