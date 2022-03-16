...A BAND OF MODERATE SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH ROCKLAND TOWARD LAVA
HOT SPRINGS...
At 149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of showers located
near Rockland, moving east at 25 mph toward Lava Hot Springs through
400 AM MDT.
Locations impacted include...
Eastern Pocatello, Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Neeley, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock
Creek Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock
Peak, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, Chesterfield, Oneida Narrows Reservoir
and Dayton.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph and moderate rain possible. If outdoors,
consider seeking shelter inside a building. Motorists traveling
along I-15 may need to be prepared for poor driving conditions when
showers move through.
Preston School District Superintendent Lance Harrison recently accepted a check for $13,365.50 from Direct Communications through the company’s Upgrade Your School program.
Direct Communications donated $13,365.50 in 2021 to the Preston School District, as well as $249.80 to West Side School District, through the “Upgrade Your School” program.
In 2019, Direct Communications created a program where every new customer and each upgrading customer of Direct Communications has an option to choose a local school district and donate their first month’s payment to the school of their choice.
Though it is such a unique program for schools, Preston and West Side are not the only ones that have benefited. Aberdeen, Soda Springs, American Falls, Arbon, North Gem, Rockland, Marsh Valley, Grace, Shelley, Bonneville, Idaho Falls, and Jefferson all have received donations from Direct Communications.
In total, for 2021, the Upgrade Your School program donated $74,407.26. That brings the total since 2019 to $187,000, with nearly 19% of that going into Preston School District.
This program has benefitted more and more schools in recent years and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
“The Upgrade Your School Program is a perfect fit for the mission of Direct Communications,” said KaLee Ralphs, marketing manager for Direct Communications. “We are always looking for ways to support the local communities in which we serve, and this program gives us an opportunity to let our customers help accomplish that. We recognize that our schools are vital institutions in the rural communities that we serve. Our primary goal with this program is to make sure that our schools have everything they need to help our students be successful.”