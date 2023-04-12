EmmaLee Campbell HIGH SCHOOL: West Side CAREER GOALS: Interior Designer COLLEGE CHOICES: Utah State University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Writing, Drawing, Hiking, Soccer, Family, Baking, Pickleball, Training Puppies, Travel, Music TALENT: Flute Solo SELECTION: Harty in Ireland
Addilee Carter CAREER GOALS: Ag teacher and FFA program advisor COLLEGE CHOICES: Utah State Agricultural Education Program ACTIVITIES/HONORS: FFA, Clogging, 4-H, Bowling TALENT: Clogging SELECTION: 9 to 5
Lacey Goodsell HIGH SCHOOL: Preston High School CAREER GOALS: SPed Teacher and cosmetologist COLLEGE CHOICES: Idaho State University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: FCCLA, Seminary counsel volunteer, NHS, Church activities, Babysitting TALENT: Piano SELECTION : Pop
Audrey Moore HIGH SCHOOL: Preston High School CAREER GOALS: Physician’s Assistant COLLEGE CHOICES: Utah State University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Cross Country, Track, Student Council, Orchestra, EMR/EMT TALENT: Violin Solo
Mazey Parker CAREER GOALS: Doctor/ Surgeon COLLEGE CHOICES: University of Utah ACTIVITIES/HONORS: School and club volleyball, Basketball, Plays and musicals, Dance, Track and Field Long jump TALENT: Art SELECTION: Sand Art
Carey Sant HIGH SCHOOL: West Side High School CAREER GOALS: Sound Engineer COLLEGE CHOICES: Northern Arizona University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Drill Team, Pep Band, Stage Tech Club, 4-H International Exchange Program, Band Council, Piano, Wind Ensemble, 4-H Rabbit, 4-H Sewing, 4-H Teen Healthy Living Advocate TALENT: Piano SELECTION: Moonlight Sonata No. 3
Hailey Sharp CAREER GOALS: Licensed Clinical Social Worker COLLEGE CHOICES: BYU ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Piano, Orchestra, Cross Country, Violin, Show Choir, Dog Training, Mandolin, Art, Theater, Photography TALENT: Piano Solo SELECTION: Impromptu in C# Minor
Hailey Thornton HIGH SCHOOL: Preston High School CAREER GOALS: Relator and boutique owner COLLEGE CHOICES: Utah State University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: High school cheer team, High school dance team, Studio dance team, church activity group, Especially for Athletes, CNA TALENT: Dance SELECTION: Contemporary acro routine
Madison Wood HIGH SCHOOL: Preston High School CAREER GOALS: Business Accountant COLLEGE CHOICES: Boise State University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Volleyball, Pole vault, Business Professionals of America club, Pageants, Boxing TALENT: Electric guitar SELECTION: Rock
Alexia Geddes CAREER GOALS: Dental Hygienist COLLEGE CHOICES: Idaho State University ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Drill team, Competitive dance team, Nutcracker TALENT: Pointe Ballet SELECTION: Don Quixote
Lainey Parrish CAREER GOALS: Dancer/Choreographer COLLEGE CHOICES: Undecided ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Drill team, Competitive dance, Especially for athletes program, Musical Theatre, Teach dance TALENT : Aerial Silks
Oakley Sears HIGH SCHOOL: Preston High School ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Ballroom, National Honors Society, FFA, Cosmetology TALENT: Cosmetology demonstration SELECTION: Monologue
Franklin County’s 43rd annual Distinguished Young Women program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Preston High School. Tickets go on sale to public beginning April 19 at the Farm Bureau Office. 33 S. 1st East in Preston.
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. For more than 50 years, the program was known as America’s Junior Miss.
In 2010, it officially changed its name to Distinguished Young Women. Its mission is to empower young women by providing more than $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in life skills workshops that prepare them for success after high school.
In addition to providing life-changing experiences for more than 780,000 young women across the country, the organization has awarded more than $118 million in cash scholarships at the local, state and national levels. Along with cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities.
Distinguished Young Women is an empowerment program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience culminating in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments by encouraging continued education and providing college scholarships; developing self-confidence and the abilities to interview effectively, speak in public, perform on stage and build interpersonal relationships; encouraging and showcasing excellence in academic achievement, physical fitness, on-stage performance skills, and the ability to think and communicate clearly; and by creating opportunities to beneficially inspire the lives of others.
This year’s emcee is Bradie Jill Anderson. Anderson grew up in Henefer, Utah, where she represented the eighth generation of her family to call the mountain valley home.
In high school she won multiple state and national FFA public speaking titles. She graduated from the University of Utah with bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.
She has spent time living in Africa and Italy while working as a documentary filmmaker for local nonprofits. She went on to work as a reporter nationwide for the Cowboy Channel and RFDTV. In 2022, she traveled the depth and breadth of Utah, and the nation, as Miss Rodeo Utah.
She married her Idaho gemstone, Bracken, earlier this year and they live in Southeastern Idaho, where she works as a real estate agent and Roamstead Ranch Bison Rancher.
