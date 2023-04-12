Support Local Journalism

Franklin County’s 43rd annual Distinguished Young Women program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Preston High School. Tickets go on sale to public beginning April 19 at the Farm Bureau Office. 33 S. 1st East in Preston.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. For more than 50 years, the program was known as America’s Junior Miss.


