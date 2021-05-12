In an effort to celebrate educators in the Preston School District, the Preston Education Foundation hosted a gala dinner on May 6 for district employees: aides, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, cleaners, administrators, and teachers.
The program started with honoring those who have retired or are retiring including those who could not be honored last year due to interruptions made to schedules by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are: Lynn Harris, Vicky Mather, Ruth Larsen, Shauna Kunz, Janell Royle, Vicki Henderson, Laraine Harris, Judy Buxton, Valynn Anderson, Lori Lear, Robert Crosland, and Dawn Taylor.
The district also held a moment of silence for district employees that have passed away during last year: Brian Mendenhall, Kevin Seamons, Shannon Knapp, Reed Carlson, Kelly Blumberg and Bonnnie Cocks.
All district students and parents were invited to nominate someone who had touched their lives.
"We had hundreds of nominations," said Tess Zollinger, who organized the event. "Those nominations were given to a committee of district employees, foundation board members, administrators, and parents. One person was selected from each school as well as one person as district educator of the year. It was a special experience reading through the nominations and seeing just how impactful each person is to our families in the district," she said. Some of the nominations were printed and put up on the back wall at the gala for those attending to read.
Leslie Briggs was selected as the Pioneer Educator. One nomination said, "Mrs. Briggs enables my child to grow and develop. She works with her students as individuals and tries to help their personalities shine. She loves her job and her students without apology!"
Anita Curry was recognized as Oakwood Educator of the year. "Mrs. Curry has made teaching her life's work. She takes the time to make everything special for the entire 3rd grade, not just her class. She and her husband grow a pumpkin patch for the kids to go to each year and also make fabulous pancake breakfast to make all the kids feel loved and special," stated her introduction.
McKenzi Ashcroft was named Jr High Educator of the year. "McKenzi is an outstanding teacher and advocate for both the school and the students. She is constantly looking for ways she can improve, improve her department, and the school as a whole," stated her nomination.
Becky Crossley was selected as PHS Educator of the year. One student nomination stated, "Mrs. Crossley is the most patient teacher I have ever had. She wants all of her students to succeed and will help them. She has always made me feel safe and cared for and has helped me on numerous occasions to get my grade up without making me feel stupid for needing help. She inspires me to be better."
Brandon Ormond was selected from Franklin County High School. He always is working to help his coworkers and students, stated his nominations. "He is a team player and works for the good of all students."
The District Teacher of the Year is Robert Crosland. He has taught junior high science for 38 years in Preston. McKay Manly, principal at Preston Junior High, gave a moving tribute to "The Cros" and ended by calling him "The man, the myth, the legend." Crosland received a standing ovation as he left the stage.
"He was my 7th grade teacher 35 years ago and is still just as great and knowledgeable for my 7th grader now as he was then, " noted his nomination. "The variety of things he teaches/covers are things these kids will remember for years to come."
"It was a wonderful night of celebration," said Zollinger, executive director of the Preston Education Foundation, which hosted the evening in conjunction with the district itself.