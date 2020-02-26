The Idaho Legislature is considering a resolution that will show legislative support for the Idaho Board or Education to conduct a review of high school graduation requirements to create multiple paths to graduation or a high school diploma.
One of those that need recognition is that many students follow a career technical education path instead of a college path, Rachel Madsen told the Preston School Board during its February meeting. Madsen is the director for the Southeast Idaho Technical Charter School that operates within Preston High, West Side High and Malad High.
“We must always look at the demands of the workforce and change the program to meet those demands,” said Madsen.
The need for skilled employees is growing around the country. In Idaho, where the unemployment rate has been below the national average for about two years, at 2.3 percent, it is difficult to find qualified employees to fill a growing number of jobs.
This has led to some businesses to take training into their own hands, partnering with College of Eastern Idaho to help fund training, offer experienced instructors to teach those skills. They also send employees to the school to get the training they need them to have. Apprenticeships through CEI are offered by the Idaho National Laboratory, Premier Technology Idaho Steel, Spudnik Equipment and American Fabrication to name a few.
According to Kathy Ray, executive Director for the Four County Alliance of Southeast Idaho, there is a growing need for a variety of skilled employees in Franklin, Oneida, Caribou and Bear Lake counties: millwrights, welders, PLC (programmable logic controller) writers, HVAC installers, plumbers, electricians, process flow, diesel techs/mechanics, electrical engineers, CDL licensed drivers, construction project managers, draftsmen and architects. The workforce also needs employees with training in communication skills and soft skills (communication skills), states Ray.
Madsen explained that SEITec offers opportunities to today’s high school students to learn some of the above skills. “Nationwide, I feel like, finally, over the last three- four years, people are starting to realize the value of skilled workers and technical training.”
Students taking programs offered by SEITec are dual enrolled. This year, it has over 400 students enrolled in its programs between PHS, WSH and MHS. At PHS the program graduated 38 students and over 50 are on track to graduate this spring, said Madsen. They earned dual graduations from SEITec and Preston High School.
Students leaving high school unready to get a job is one of the problems SEITec has tackled though offering opportunities to learn and practice interviewing skills. Also, in partnership with local businesses, like The Preston Citizen, SIETec offers apprenticeships to students.
Apprenticeships give students opportunities to see if a field is really what they want to pursue.
SEITec has also provided funds to improve programs that are already being offered through Preston High and other high schools. For example, SEITec provided funding to purchase programing kits, computers, a 3-D printer on which students can learn coding for robotic manufacturing systems in an automated manufacturing course offered through SEITec. “Kids taking the course here are earning hours at Bridgerland,” said Gee. “As they finish here, they can move right into Bridgerland.”
The charter school is governed by a board, which currently has as its chair Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee. West Side School District Superintendent Spencer Barzee serves on the board as does a representative from Bridgerland Technical College.