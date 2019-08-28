Louise Woolley, Preston
“I didn’t go down State Street during the Rodeo, I used the back roads. I think the roads are perfect now. I like the turning lanes. It makes turning easier. They marked the lines and made them easy to see. I like it being only one lane where I don’t have cars coming beside me. All in all it slows traffic down but allows us more time to travel through the city safely. I’m thoroughly enjoying going through town now. There are plenty of parking places on the street.”
David Sweet, Preston
“I’ve lived in North Carolina and in Salt Lake City and moved to Preston under a year ago just in time for the new road design. I like the road design better now because it has the center lane to turn from. But during the rodeo I could see it was still quite congested but it still had a decent flow.”
Kylan Schiess, Preston
“They’re definitely nice roads but the configuration is horrible. One lane works but not during rodeo. I thought it was not great. It took me 25 minutes to get three blocks, but then it’s always crazy during rodeo. It’s not awesome.”
Joseph Anderson, Preston
“It was pretty ridiculous during the rodeo. When I stopped at a stop light on State Street, when it turned green, I didn’t get through the light several different times. Usually I can go through Preston pretty quickly. There are substantial differences now because the roads are not that great.”
David Cole, Preston
“I thought the roads were hideous before the rodeo and during the rodeo was a joke. Even before the rodeo you sit through two lights and during the rodeo, it was worse. We struggled with lanes before the rodeo but now it has added 45 minutes to just go two blocks because there are more cars added to the traffic. It was a lot easier last year during rodeo in comparison to this year with one lane.”
Dorothy Kofoed, Preston
“I think the new road backs up people for a long ways. During the rodeo you have to avoid State Street and go on the back roads. Personally I don’t like the new system. Period! During the rodeo it was hard to get up the main street.”
Kelsy Geddes, Preston
“Having one lane traffic is always more congested. During the rodeo, I had to go to a light to get onto the street but it took longer all of the way to the light instead of faster.”
Aaron Lemmon, Linrose
“I liked the road better with the four lanes. During the rodeo, we had a harder time getting there this year once on the main road. We had a hard time getting across State Street. We were stuck on main street for a long time to get across. It was more congested because of the rodeo. We went the back roads on the way home after the rodeo. We noticed that when they changed it, it was not a good idea because just regular everyday traffic was bad after the change.”