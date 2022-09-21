Support Local Journalism

Influenza (the flu) is a serious contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, and body aches.

Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death.

