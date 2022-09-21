Influenza (the flu) is a serious contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, and body aches.
Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death.
According to the CDC, flu viruses and COVID-19 viruses will be spreading at the same time during the 2022-2023 influenza season. The CDC recommends that individuals 6 months and older should get a flu shot to reduce prevalence of illness caused by influenza and reduce symptoms that might be confused with those of COVID-19.
To reduce your risk of contracting the flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends doing the following:
Get your flu vaccination. It is the single best way to prevent the fly. Even if you got a flu shot last year, you will still need the flu shot this year to be protected this flu season.
The best time to get your flu shot is before flu activity is high in your community. It is best to get your vaccine before the end of October.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It is especially critical for people over age 65; young children under age 2; people with chronic lung disease (such as asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions, and certain other long-term health conditions; pregnant women; and health care workers.
In addition to getting the vaccine, other preventative measures include wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and practicing other good health habits.
The regular flu vaccine as well as high dose vaccine is now available at Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The flu vaccine can be administered with most other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine or may be due for a booster, now is the time to do so. To schedule your appointment, contact the Franklin County Office at 208.852.0478 or visit siphidaho.org for more information.