My wife Heather and I were married in the Salt Lake City temple on November 7th, 1998. This will be our 22nd wedding anniversary. We have raised our three kids in Southern California and recently bought land in Preston. Jason is working on getting the property ready to build their dream home. Luckily my uncle is a veteran custom home builder and general contractor who has offered his help. Our children are relatively independent at this point, and very quickly, our home in Hemet went from five to three, with only our youngest minor son at home as a freshman in high school. Our oldest son returned home from a Vanuatu mission early due to COVID-19, but he continues to volunteer at the local food shelter and other community-building efforts. My focus is on my consultancy business, which I recently incorporated here in Idaho while my wife continues her work as an educator. We are excited to be part of this community.
Donahoes celebrate 22nd Anniversary
Necia Seamons
Editor
