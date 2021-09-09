Dorothy Greaves Nuttall was born on June 4, 1926 in Preston, ID to Oliver Eames Greaves and Carolyn Petersen Greaves. After graduation, she received her Bachelors degree from the University of Idaho, Moscow, ID. For a few years, she taught deaf and hard of hearing children in Yakima, WA. Later, she taught senior high school speech, drama, and social problems in Pendleton, OR. She received her Masters degree from the University of Utah. She was then accepted for a post-Masters in clinical social work at the Menninger Psychiatric Foundation, Topeka, KS. She remained on staff until she took a position at the US Air Force Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany. Returning to the states, she was a therapist at the Psychiatric Division on the Colorado College of Medicine. It was in Denver that she met her future husband, Lloyd R. Nuttall. They were married in 1967 and moved to Scottsdale, AZ where she was on staff as an assistant professor at the Graduate School of Social Work at Arizona State University. They retired to Sedona, AZ and she worked at the VV Guidance Clinic. They enjoyed a happy marriage for 49 years until Lloyd's death in October 2015. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her brothers Wendell Greaves and Nathan Greaves, her sisters Maurine Greaves and Olive Jones, and nephew Richard Larsen. Dorothy is survived by her stepson, Kern Nuttall (Lucinda), Page, AZ; sister Shirley Larsen, Preston, ID; niece Leslie Lyons (Brad), Salt Lake City, UT; and nephews Rex A. Larsen (Maureen), Preston, ID; Douglas Larsen (Ange), Preston, ID; Spencer Larsen (Julie), Clifton, ID; and Stanley D. Jones (Fran), Tarzana, CA. Dorothy enjoyed people, was grateful for good neighbors and many good friends, like good books and collecting old items, and loved her husband and her pets. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dorothy Dean (Greaves) Nuttall 06/04/1926 - 08/28/2021
Dorothy Greaves Nuttall
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
