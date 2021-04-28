Dr. Lance Harrison has been named by the trustees of the Preston School District as its new superintendent. He will take his position at the end of June, when Superintendent Marc Gee will finish up his contract with the district and move on to a position in Middleton, near Boise. Gee has been the district’s superintendent for six years.
Dr. Harrison was one of four finalists interviewed for the position. He has spent 27 years in the world of education, with 22 of those in the Preston School District. He is currently the Special Education Director and the Elementary Coordinator in Preston.
After graduating from Brigham Young University in 1994, Harrison took his first teaching job in Grace, where he taught 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 8th Grade. In 1999, he accepted a teaching position in Preston School District where he taught 1st grade for three years.
Having received a master’s degree in educational administration from Idaho State University, Harrison was asked by Preston District administration and school board to be the principal at Pioneer Elementary and later Principal at Preston Junior High.
Harrison has been in administrative roles from 2002 to the present, even helping the district at Preston High School as an administrative leader when mid-year changes took place with the principal.
“He sure has been a wonderful part of our district and we are excited to have him head things up,” said district trustee Joy Christensen.
Dr. Harrison’s own love of learning has propelled him to further his own education. Through Northwest Nazarene University he received his education specialist degree (EdS) and superintendent license in 2016 and a doctoral degree (PhD) in educational leadership in 2019.
“I am humbled yet excited for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity in Preston School District. I look forward to working collaboratively with such an incredibly talented team — the board, administrators, community, parents, teachers, and staff — to make a positive difference in the lives of students,” he said.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Regarding his plans and goals for the district, Dr. Harrison said, he will follow the direction of the board.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”However, knowing each trustee’s commitment to student achievement, I know one focus will be on ensuring an excellent education for all students,” he said.
“We welcome Dr. Harrison,” said district trustee Darren Cole. “We are sad for the departure of Mr. Gee, but Mr. Harrison we are excited,” to have as the new superintendent, said trustee Darren Cole.
The same sentiments were voiced by trustees Kayla Roberts and Dax Keller and the Preston Education Association. “{span}The Preston Education Association is thrilled that the superintendent position will be filled by Dr. Lance Harrison. Lance has proven his dedication to our schools and community for over 20 years. He will bring wisdom from his years throughout each building to unite our district. The PEA is honored to have been a part of the hiring process, and we feel confident in the choice that the school board made to have Dr. Harrison be our superintendent. We look forward to forging a relationship and working closely with him as we had with Mr. Gee,” said Taylor Bowles.{/span}
Harrison was chosen from a pool of four candidates by a committee that included teachers, district board members and district administrators. Other candidates for the position were Destry Jones, assistant superintendent and IT director, Firth School District; Anthony Morrison, principal, Tohatchi Middle School, Tohatchi, N.M.; and Veldon Law, director of academic services of independent study, Brigham Young University.
The vote to hire Harrison as superintendent was unanimous. He and his wife Andrea have seven children who have all attended school in the district and graduated from Preston High School.