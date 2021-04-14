Ireland Bank is pleased to announce that Loan Officer Nathan Drake has transferred from the Aberdeen Branch to the Preston Branch.
Drake started with the bank in 2019 and enjoys assisting clients with their commercial and ag financing needs as well as all types of consumer loans and residential mortgages. He will continue to assist new and existing customers and looks forward to the opportunity to live and work in the Preston area with his wife and 6-month old daughter.
Bruce Lowry, President and CEO of Ireland Bank said “Nathan will be a welcomed addition to the Preston Branch. Nathan knows how to get things done and will work hard to meet the needs of our Franklin County customers.”
Ireland Bank, founded in 1892, is Idaho’s oldest state-chartered bank and operates 14 branch offices in 13 southern Idaho communities.