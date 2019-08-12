Tyler Morrell, 25, Preston, had the Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies looking for him much of the night of Aug. 5.
Morrell was involved in a car accident, driving off the side of the road near Glendale Reservoir. Witnesses saw him leave the scene of the accident, but officers were unable to track him despite using heat sensing equipment to do so. The MyAlerts app for mobile phones was utilized by the county to make area residents aware of the situation and to be on the lookout for Morrell.
However, he was located the following day by his probation officer. Morrell was charged with a probation violation, leaving the scene of an accident in which there was damage and inattentive/careless driving, said Karen Hatch of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.