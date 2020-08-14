A woman who was drug from the Bear River unconscious and not breathing on Aug. 8, passed away on Aug. 13, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Cherisa Rindlisbacher had been riding a tube down the river when she got wrapped up in a tree and fell off her tube. Rebecca Anderson and Dixie Wanner pulled her to the side of the river just west of the HWY 34 bridge and called for help.
Franklin County sheriff's deputies pulled her from the water and began CPR with a doctor who was also at the scene.
She was transported to Franklin County Medical Center by ambulance, and then taken on to Portneuf Medical Center where she was placed on life-support until her passing.