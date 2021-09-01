Fifty Daughters of Utah Pioneers Franklin Company gathered for their annual Jubilee and Seminar on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Preston South Stake Center.
Alexis Beckstead, President, welcomed and conducted the meeting. A special musical number “The Ashby Boys” was sung by the Hershey Kisses group comprised of Kate Mumford, Carol Beutler, Corliss Whitehead and Lisa Sears, accompanied on the piano by Carolyn Smart. Deceased members were honored with a reading of their names.
Special recognition for long-time members were given a 45-year Service pin. Patsy Shipley, Captain of the Ellen Wright Camp in Franklin, acknowledged Barbara Wright and Zelma Woodword; Glenna Barnes of the Tessa Winn Camp introduced LaDawn Miner; and Alexis Beckstead, President, introduced Deone Auger of the Sacajawea (South Preston) Camp.
Beckstead read a poem, which she wrote, entitled “The Quilting Bee,” then Kathy Thomas owner of the Suppose Quilt Boutique in Preston, gave a presentation on antique quilts while showing her many beautiful quilts she has collected. There were also six quilts donated to the DUP Museum as well as over 25 quilts brought by DUP members to display.
“Quilts and their history are my passion and are treasures that make up our history,” said Thomas. She was born in Alaska to homesteaders and comes from pioneer ancestry. She is also a PHS graduate.
Cookies and fruit were served for refreshments. After the Jubilee program, there was a seminar officer’s training to pass along information for the coming year’s DUP meetings. The 12 DUP Franklin County Idaho camps will start their monthly meetings in September.