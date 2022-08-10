Franklin Mayor John Packer shakes hands with Debbie Chatterton of the Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Chatterton spearheaded the project to create special markers to be placed at the gravesites of Franklin’s founders.
Members of the Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers pose with Franklin Mayor John Packer on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Franklin Cemetery, where the DUP chapter has completed a project placing markers at the gravesites of the city’s founders. Pictured (left to right) are Linda Lund, Sharon Durrant, Karen Lowe, John Packer, Debbie Chatterton, Marion Shumway, and Patsy Shipley.
Descendants of George Hampton, one of the founders of Franklin, pose at his gravesite with one of the new markers.
On Monday, Aug. 1, Debbie Chatterton saw the realization of a vision she had in the spring of this year.
Chatterton knew she wanted to recognize and spotlight the original settlers of Franklin, and so her journey began.
The Ellen Wright Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers pledged their support and set about earning money for the project. In the interim, Chatterton researched the lives of those original thirteen who stopped in Franklin, accidently assuming they were still in Utah. She studied personal histories, compared cemetery records, and sought advice from local museum specialists about those who arrived in companies and built homes in the fort. Her efforts have filled notebooks of information.
Lundahl Ironworks of Franklin donated the markers they created to complete her vision. With the help of two husbands, eight members of the DUP group met early Monday to place approximately 50 emblems at each honored grave site. As the markers were being placed, members of the George Hampton family, visiting from out of town, gratefully acknowledged the gift on their ancestor’s grave.
Cemetery Sextant and Mayor John Packer recognized the completion of the project, and expressed appreciation in behalf of all the descendants of those early pioneers.
Gratitude is extended to all those who contributed in any way to this project, including ongoing encouragement and support.