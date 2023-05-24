...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1205 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,
Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
A cabbage slicer, wringer and wash tub, wash stick, rectangle butter churn, and canning jars donated by S. Floyd Thompson are some of the new artifacts at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum in Preston.
New interesting displays on World War II soldiers and early missionaries of Franklin County will be exhibited at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum opening Friday, June 2 at 115 E. Oneida Street in Preston.
Unique relics have been donated recently by Floyd and Elsie Thompson which visitors will enjoy. Following in Newell Hart’s tradition, the DUP has added more photos to the museum’s historic picture collection that highlight early life in Franklin County. These photos, which many have not seen, are available to the public at the museum.
