DUP museum summer 2023

A cabbage slicer, wringer and wash tub, wash stick, rectangle butter churn, and canning jars donated by S. Floyd Thompson are some of the new artifacts at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum in Preston.

 Courtesy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

New interesting displays on World War II soldiers and early missionaries of Franklin County will be exhibited at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum opening Friday, June 2 at 115 E. Oneida Street in Preston.

Unique relics have been donated recently by Floyd and Elsie Thompson which visitors will enjoy. Following in Newell Hart’s tradition, the DUP has added more photos to the museum’s historic picture collection that highlight early life in Franklin County. These photos, which many have not seen, are available to the public at the museum.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.