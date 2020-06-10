With new artifacts coming into Preston’s DUP Museum, said director Alexis Beckstead, a new display will greet visitors when it opens in August. The museum will remain closed during June and July.
A pair of high-top lace shoes — the first shoes bought at J.C. Penney when it opened in Preston, Idaho in 1908, according to Radia Van Leuvan Neeley — is an example of the artifacts being gathered from Preston’s past. Originally called the Golden Rule Store, the Preston store was Penney’s No. 4 store and operated from three different locations on State Street over the years.
The DUP also recently received a couple of sewing machines from the 1800s.
“Our artifacts belong to people with interesting histories. We have a salt cellar that belonged to Susan and Armenius Neeley, early settlers of Franklin, said Beckstead. He was a peacemaker among the Indians. He learned their language and was their friend, always being fair with them, states his history. When disputes arose between the Indians and early pioneers, Neeley was called in to help settle matters. At one of these councils, the Indians gave him two wooden dolls for a sack of corn. They were beautifully carved and as large as a baby.
Neeley gave them to his daughters, Dora and Lauretta. “The dolls seemed so beautiful to these little pioneer girls that they played with them continuously from morning until night, neglecting their chores. The floors went unswept and the dishes unwashed,” states a sketch written of Dora Neeley Geddes, by her children Pearl, Joseph A., Vera and Josie.
“This was more than their stern Welsh mother could stand. She threw the dolls into the stove, and being too long to burn all at once, the legs hung out in front of the stove. Little Dora could never forget the heart-break she felt as she watched the dollies burn.
“Once when Dora was small, she was playing in front of their place when a band of Indians passed by. An old man coolly picked her up, placed her on his horse and carried her to his camp on the south side of Little Mountain, west of Franklin. She was very frightened. At the child’s disappearance, her father, Armenius, and his friends saddled their horses, got their guns and soon rode into the Indian camp to retrieve her. When confronted, the old Indian claimed that he took her, only to scare her and willingly gave her back. For Dora, it was a terrifying experience and carried a great fear of Indians from then on.
“The Indians were greatly amused when the whites acted afraid of them,” states the sketch.
The Preston DUP museum will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in August, and any other time by special appointment by calling 208-852-2428. That number can also be called to arrange the donation of artifacts, which the DUP continues to accept. Items can also be dropped off when the museum is open.