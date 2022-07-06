To honor the Franklin Founders, the Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers wanted to do something special for their cemetery project. Debbie Chatterton, a DUP Member came up with the inspiration to mark the graves of the Franklin Founders by marking their graves with metal markers.
The Lundahls in Franklin donated all 60 metal markers. Kirby Chatterton of Direct Detailing drew up the design for the emblems.
“We still need to seal the markers and create a special one for Ellen Wright, the first white girl born in Idaho,” said Patsy Shipley, DUP Captain. “Debbie is still also researching names and graves for those buried here.”
To help fund the project, Karen Lowe found a partially completed quilt with the Nauvoo Temple on it in a secondhand store in Smithfield, Utah. Several DUP members completed the quilting. Marion Shumway did most of the hand work on the temple on a hoop and bound it. During Idaho Days recently, the Glen and Cathy Kirkbride family walked in the parade with a handcart representing the Ellen Wright DUP Camp. The DUP Camp had a booth where they put the quilt on display for raffle tickets to pay for the sealing the markers.
At their booth they also sold a variety of sweets, aprons, journals, children's games, and homemade bread to help earn the money.
Contact Patsy Shipley at 208-646-2040 to purchase a raffle ticket or make a donation.