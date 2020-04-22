Twelve contestants are set to compete in this year’s Distinguished Young Women but that competition has been postponed until June 5. The future is uncertain, but everyone still has hope that the competition will not be cancelled completely and that they can go forward in June.
If things remain closed due to health risks in June, one option could be to use a different venue and record the event without an audience as well as sealing the decisions of the judges until later. This is an option Pocatello used just before everything shut down. Live streaming or recording for later viewing could also be possible.
The young women involved will continue to prepare on their own hoping for a chance to present their skills in June.